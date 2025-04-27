Gigi Hadid holds hands with Bradley Cooper as she celebrates her 30th birthday with him in New York. See pics

Supermodel Gigi Hadid celebrated her 30th birthday with boyfriend-actor Bradley Cooper in New York. Several videos and pictures of the duo arriving at a New York restaurant emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Gigi Hadid opens up about her ‘very romantic and happy’ relationship with Bradley Cooper) Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper have been dating for quite some time. (AFP)

Gigi Hadid celebrates birthday with Bradley Cooper

In a clip, Gigi and Bradley Cooper held hands as they walked towards the birthday venue. They celebrated her special day with dinner at L'Avenue at Saks at Saks Fifth Avenue in New York City. For the party, Gigi wore a white top, leather pants and heels. Bradley was seen in a black ensemble--shirt, jacket and pants.

Anne Hathaway, Bella Hadid celebrate Gigi's birthday with her

Apart from Bradley, several other celebrities were also part of the party. Anne Hathaway and husband Adam Shulman, Will Arnett, Tan France, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and Martha Hunt were seen at the event. Gigi's sister Bella Hadid, mother Yolanda Hadid, father Mohamed Hadid and his girlfriend Keni Silver also celebrated the special occasion with her.

A fan account shared an inside video from the party. In the clip, Gigi stood in front of a three-tier cake kept on a table. As the crowd sang the birthday song, Gigi smiled and blew the candles.

About Gigi and Bradley's relationship

Gigi and Bradley have been dating for quite some time. Last month, speaking with People, she had said, “Bradley has opened me up to going to the theatre more, and that’s something that’s so nice to bring back into my life.” However, she added that it is “hard” to “give [myself] a normal experience of dating” mentioning that it is challenging “even for my friends who aren’t public figures."

Hadid added, “Where do you go? And, what? You just start talking to people? And then there’s another added layer of privacy and security. You want to believe that people are going to have your back ... but you just don’t know.”

Bradley was earlier married to Jennifer Esposito from 2006 to 2007. Gigi dated musician Zayn Malik for some time before parting ways. They share a daughter, Khai.