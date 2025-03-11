Gigi Hadid opens up about her ‘very romantic and happy’ relationship with Bradley Cooper

Gigi Hadid is opening up about how her relationship with actor Bradley Cooper has expanded her creative perspective. In a rare and candid interview for Vogue's April issue, the supermodel reflected on the impact her connection with the actor has had on her personal and artistic growth, offering a glimpse into their dynamic. Gigi Hadid reveals how her relationship with Bradley Cooper has influenced her creativity and personal life.(AFP)

Hadid shares rare insight into her relationship with Cooper

Hadid opened up about her “very romantic and happy” dynamic with Cooper in a recent interview. She shared with People, “Bradley has opened me up to going to the theatre more, and that’s something that’s so nice to bring back into my life.” However, she added that it is “hard” to “give [myself] a normal experience of dating” mentioning that it is challenging “even for my friends who aren’t public figures."

Hadid added, “Where do you go? And, what? You just start talking to people? And then there’s another added layer of privacy and security. You want to believe that people are going to have your back ... but you just don’t know.”

Hadid also shared, “I think just getting to the point where knowing what you want and deserve in a relationship is essential and then to find someone that is in a place in their life where they know what they want and deserve … and you both do work separately to come together and be the best partner that you can be. I just feel really lucky."

Cooper gives ‘encouragement’ and ‘belief’ to Hadid

Talking about Cooper, Hadid told the media outlet, “I respect him so much as a creative, and I feel that he gives so much to me: encouragement and, just, belief." She added, “For those people you admire to encourage you, it can create so much belief in yourself. Like, what’s the worst thing if I auditioned for this? You jump and take the leap.”

Hadid and Cooper's connection has been growing since they were first linked in October 2023, when the pair were spotted sharing a meal at Via Carota in New York City. As their relationship developed, they found common ground not only in their lives under the public eye but also in parenthood. Cooper is a father to 7-year-old daughter Lea De Seine, whom he shares with ex Irina Shayk, while Hadid is mom to 4-year-old Khai, her daughter with ex Zayn Malik.