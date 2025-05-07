A pregnant star is Met Gala 2025's most popular celeb, but not Rihanna; beat Kylie Jenner, Zendaya, SRK, Sydney Sweeney

Like every year, the 2025 Met Gala saw a convergence of the biggest film stars and fashion icons in the world in New York on the first Monday of May. Pop icon Rihanna stole the show there as she announced her third pregnancy by arriving on the blue carpet with a pronounced baby bump. And yet, Rihanna was the most popular or impactful celeb at the do. She was eclipsed by another pregnant star, who was making her debut at the Met this year. (Also read: Kiara Advani eats pizza, gives pep talk to her baby before Met Gala debut: ‘I am feeling hot in this new body’) This pregnant celebrity outshone the likes of Rihanna, Kylie Jenner, and Zendaya at Met Gala 2025.

The most impactful star at Met Gala 2025

Social media tracking agency Lefty comes out with its annual indices of most impactful brands and personalities at the Met Gala, a day after the event. The outlet released the list of the biggest influencers from the Met Gala 2025 on Tuesday night, and surprisingly, Bollywood star Kiara Advani took the top spot there. In Lefty's list of 'Top Key Voices' from the Met Gala, Kiara topped with earned media value (EMV) of $15.3 million from the event.

Lefty's data on social media engagements of stars at Met Gala 2025(Lefty.io)

The star, who also debuted her baby bump at the Met Gala, was slightly ahead of Kylie Jenner in the second spot with EMV of $15.2 million. The top 5 was rounded off by F1 legend Lewis Hamilton, Thai actor Freen, and Hailey Bieber. According to Lefty, Kiara not only topped in terms of EMV but also had a high engagement rate from her posts on the Met Gala at 3.5%. In contrast, Kylie Jenner's engagement rate was just 0.3%.

A pregnant Kiara Advani stole the show at the Met Gala on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Kiara Advani at the Met Gala

Kiara Advani, who is expecting her first child with husband Sidharth Malhotra, debuted in a custom-made Gaurav Gupta couture titled "Bravehearts" at the 2025 edition of the Met Gala. "When my stylist, Anaita (Shroff Adajania), approached Gaurav to design my look, he created 'Bravehearts', a vision that honours the transformative phase I’m stepping into, connecting it beautifully to this year's dress code Tailored for You'," the actor said in a statement.

Kiara, who posed for the shutterbugs at the Met Gala as she caressed her baby bump, looked radiant in the monochrome garment with a gold sculpted breastplate with two hearts - "mother and child, connected by an abstract umbilical cord".

The look also paid homage to the late André Leon Talley, legendary fashion editor and Black icon, through a dramatic double-panelled cape—a nod to his iconic silhouettes and influence on the fashion world.

Other Indians at the Met Gala

Apart from Kiara, Met Gala 2025 also saw the debut of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Punjabi hitmaker Diljit Dosanjh. Other Indians at the prestigious event included Priyanka Chopra, Manish Malhotra, Prabal Gurung, Sabysachi, Isha Ambani, and Natasha Poonawalla.