Kiara Advani eats pizza, gives pep talk to her baby before Met Gala debut: ‘I am feeling hot in this new body’

A sweet behind-the-scenes clip of Kiara Advani has surfaced on social media, offering a glimpse into her pre-Met Gala 2025 preparations. The footage shows Kiara enjoying a slice of pizza, calling herself "hot” in her new body and sharing tender moments with her unborn child. Also read: Met Gala 2025: Sidharth Malhotra wins hearts through adorable moment with Kiara Advani Kiara Advani wore a custom gown by Gaurav Gupta at Met Gala 2025.

The actor made her debut at the Met Gala 2025 in a stunning ensemble designed by Gaurav Gupta.

Kiara’s pre-Met gala moments

In the clip, which has emerged on social media, the mom-to-be is seen munching on a slice of pizza while surrounded by her squad. She flashes a playful smile as she quips, "It's my MET diet”.

Opening up about the look, she said, “My brief to Gaurav was this is the next phase of my life that I want that to be a part of the expression and of this outfit... I love the way we have interpreted the theme and the way it tied up with me doing this for my baby like André Leon Talley paved the way for the next generation”.

During her fitting, Kiara spoke about being pregnant, saying, “I just want to tell you all that after a long time, I know this is my new body, but I am really feeling hot in this new body”.

Kiara’s ensemble featured two hearts linked by a golden chain, representing a mother and child connected through an umbilical cord. Kiara loved the detailing, as she mentioned, "The umbilical cord is actually such a sweet detail.... It’s like saying ‘Hey buddy, you are on the steps of the Met’,” she said in the video, while holding her baby bump.

Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025

For her much-anticipated Met Gala debut, Kiara wore a creation by designer Gaurav Gupta, which was titled Bravehearts. In sync with the 2025 MET Gala’s theme Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, the piece features a sculpted gold breastplate, forged into two crystal-encrusted hearts connected by a chain umbilical cord. The look was finished with a double-paneled white cape, a nod to André Leon Talley’s 2010 MET appearance. Anaita Shroff Adajania facilitated the collaboration between Kiara and Gaurav.

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra to have their first baby

In February, Sidharth and Kiara announced that they are expecting their first child. They shared the news on their Instagram accounts by posting a picture in which they hold a pair of baby socks. They wrote, “The greatest gift of our lives (baby emoji) Coming soon (heart, evil eye, folded hands emojis).” The couple got married in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, in 2023 after dating since 2020. In 2021, they even starred together in the army film Shershaah.