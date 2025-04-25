Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra’s life gets a fancy upgrade worth 1.12 crore before the baby

As Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra prepare to welcome their little one, they've got a new addition in their life that's bringing extra joy. Wondering what could special upgrade worth ₹1.12 crore could be about? Read on. Also read: Kiara Advani finally shows adorable baby bump during latest outing; Sidharth Malhotra loses cool at paparazzi. Watch In February, Sidharth and Kiara announced that they are expecting their first child.

Kiara and Sidharth Malhotra’s luxurious buy

The answer lies in the driveway! Sidharth and Kiara Advani have bought a Toyota car worth ₹1.12 crore. A video of the car going to their place in Mumbai was posted on the Instagram page of a Mumbai-based photographer.

It is being said that Sidharth has gifted Kiara a Toyota Vellfire, a luxury car worth ₹1.12 crore. However, it is not yet confirmed if it is a gift or if they have bought it together and added it to their car collection.

The car is a part of Toyota’s premium range, which also includes cars like the Camry, Land Cruiser and Prado. Toyota Vellfire is known as a multipurpose vehicle. It is also owned by celebrities such as Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Kriti Sanon, Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan.

Sidharth and Kiara are not just upgrading their ride before the baby. Last month, the couple was spotted house hunting in Mumbai.

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra to have their first baby

In February, Sidharth and Kiara announced that they are expecting their first child. They shared the news on their Instagram accounts by posting a picture in which they hold a pair of baby socks. They wrote, “The greatest gift of our lives (baby emoji) Coming soon (heart, evil eye, folded hands emojis).” The couple got married in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, in 2023 after dating since 2020. In 2021, they even starred together in the army film Shershaah.

About their upcoming work

Kiara is all set to make her debut at the Met Gala this year. On May 5, the mom-to-be will join several celebrities from across the world on the grand fashion stage at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Kiara shot for Ayan Mukherji’s War 2 with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR as her co-stars. She has also shot for Geetu Mohandas’ Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, which sees Yash in the lead. Meanwhile, Sidharth is currently shooting for Param Sundari with Janhvi Kapoor. He has other projects lined up, too, that have yet to be announced. Sidharth was last seen in Yodha, and Kiara was seen in Game Changer.