Kiara Advani finally shows adorable baby bump during latest outing; Sidharth Malhotra loses cool at paparazzi. Watch

Actor couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were spotted visiting a clinic in Mumbai on Wednesday. Kiara was sporting a baby bump and looked adorable, but the moment was lost when a protective Sidharth lost his cool at the paparazzi. Here’s what happened. (Also Read: Mom-to-be Kiara Advani to debut at Met Gala this year; here's all we know) Sidharth Malhotra was mad at the paparazzi for not respecting his and Kiara Advani's personal space.

Sidharth Malhotra loses cool at paparazzi

In a video shot by a paparazzo, Kiara can be seen dressed in a pink shirt and white pants, stepping into the car as soon as she left the clinic. The photographers, eager to capture her, begin approaching the car, trying to capture her even as she tries to hide her face.

Sidharth lost his cool and began asking the paparazzi to stop clicking his wife. He said, “You guys start behaving, yaar, get back. You want me to get angry now?” The photographers heeded him and turned back.

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra to have their first baby

Sidharth and Kiara announced in February that they are expecting their first child. They shared the news on their Instagram accounts by posting a picture in which they hold a pair of baby socks. They wrote, “The greatest gift of our lives (baby emoji) Coming soon (heart, evil eye, folded hands emojis).” The couple had a lavish wedding in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, in 2023 after dating since 2020. In 2021, they even starred together in the army film Shershaah.

Upcoming work

Sidharth is currently shooting for Param Sundari with Janhvi Kapoor. He has other projects lined up, too, that have yet to be announced. Kiara shot for Ayan Mukherji’s War 2 with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR as her co-stars. She has also shot for Geetu Mohandas’ Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, which sees Yash in the lead. Sidharth was last seen in Yodha, and Kiara was seen in Game Changer.