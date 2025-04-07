Mom-to-be Kiara Advani to debut at Met Gala this year; here's all we know

Bollywood actor Kiara Advani is all set to make her debut at the Met Gala this year. On May 5, the mom-to-be will join several celebrities from across the world on the grand fashion stage at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. (Also Read: On Ashtami, mom-to-be Kiara Advani feasts on delicious poori, chana and halwa) Kiara Advani will attend the Met Gala this year, this will be her debut.

Kiara Advani to make her Met Gala debut

Last year, Kiara made her debut at Cannes, attending the Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala Dinner. According to ANI, she is set to debut this year at the Met Gala. Previously, actors like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra have added an Indian touch to the gala held in the US with their presence.

Expecting her first baby with Sidharth Malhotra

Meanwhile, Kiara is expecting her first child with husband and actor Sidharth Malhotra. The couple announced their pregnancy in February 2025 with an adorable post featuring tiny white knitted baby socks. The caption read, "The greatest gift of our lives." Since then, they have maintained a low profile, making only a few public appearances.

In March, Sidharth and Kiara were spotted out and about in Mumbai as they entered a construction site for house hunting. Kiara was seen in a oversized pink shirt and a pair of black pants. She was surrounded by security members around the site in Mumbai. Sidharth held her hand and the two of them were seen walking out of the premises towards their car.

Kiara and Sidharth's love story blossomed on the sets of the war drama Shershaah, which was released on Prime Video in 2021. They remained coy but were often spotted together while heading on vacations. In February 2023, they tied the knot in an intimate yet grand ceremony in Rajasthan.

Kiara was last seen in Game Changer, and Sidharth was last seen in Yodha. He will soon star in Param Sundari.

With inputs from ANI