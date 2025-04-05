On Ashtami, mom-to-be Kiara Advani feasts on delicious poori, chana and halwa

Actor Kiara Advani, who is expecting her first child with Sidharth Malhotra, gave a glimpse of her Ashtami prasad. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, Kiara posted a photo of the halwa-chana she feasted on at home. (Also Read | Parents-to-be Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra step out together for house hunting in Mumbai. Watch) Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra announced her pregnancy in February.

Here's what Kiara Advani feasted on

Kiara shared the picture of a plate on which two pooris (fried bread), chana, and halwa were laid out. She didn't caption the post but shared the photo with folded hands, red heart and heart-eye emojis.

Kiara posted a photo of the food she feasted on at home.

When Kiara announced her pregnancy

In February this year, Kiara and actor Sidharth Malhotra announced her pregnancy with an adorable post featuring tiny white knitted baby socks. The caption read, "The greatest gift of our lives (baby emoji). Coming soon (red heart, nazar amulet and folded hands emojis)."

Since then, they have kept a low profile and have made only a few public appearances. Last month, the duo was seen in Mumbai as they entered a construction site for house hunting. The two of them kept close and were spotted exiting the premises of the building.

Kiara wore an oversized pink shirt and black pants. Sidharth was seen in a black shirt and olive trousers. He held her hand and the two of them walked out of the premises towards their car. Both Kiara and Sidharth wore face masks.

About Kiara's films

The couple tied the knot in an intimate yet grand ceremony in Rajasthan in February 2023. Their love story blossomed on the sets of the war drama Shershaah. Kiara recently appeared in Game Changer with Ram Charan. She has Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 and Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2 in the pipeline.

Sidharth was last seen in Yodha, starring alongside Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani. He is set to feature in Param Sundari directed by Tushar Jalota. Janhvi Kapoor, Manjot Singh, and Sanjay Kapoor are part of the rom-com which is set to release in theaters on July 25, 2025.