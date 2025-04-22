Jr NTR went on a diet for War 2 because ‘it isn't easy to match Hrithik Roshan’, says his body double

Actor Jr NTR will soon debut in Bollywood with Ayan Mukherji’s Hrithik Roshan-starrer War 2. While nothing much is known about his role, the actor has gotten trim to play his character in the spy actioner. His body double from RRR, Eshwar Harris, spoke to Mana Stars about the actor going on a ‘diet’ to match his co-star. (Also Read: Jr NTR's body double says he was offered shockingly low remuneration for War 2: ‘Bollywood is worse than Telugu cinema’) Jr NTR will debut in Bollywood with War 2 which stars Hrithik Roshan in the lead.

Jr NTR diets to match Hrithik Roshan

Eshwar was asked if he had met Jr NTR because he didn’t have the opportunity to do that while shooting for RRR. He revealed that they did meet while shooting for an advertisement recently and said, “I recently met Jr NTR while shooting for a Zepto ad. He was a little weak while shooting for it. That day, he had a fever. He has also been dieting lately because he has to match Hrithik Roshan. It’s not easy to match Hrithik Roshan (laughs). I am not trying to match either, but I’m staying fit because Jr NTR anna (brother) inspires me.”

Jr NTR debuts new look on vacation

Jr NTR’s most recent picture from a Dubai vacation had left fans concerned because of how lean he looked. While some reasoned that he had toned down to shoot for War 2 and his upcoming film with Prashanth Neel, others wondered if his health was alright. His fans even defended him against claims of Ozempic usage, writing, “A man can’t even lose weight now without having stupid people make stupid theories.” Another wrote, “He's playing a role in one of Hrithik's movies, may be trying to match up to him.”

About War 2

War 2 is the sixth film in the YRF Spy Universe, which also includes Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, and Hrithik’s War. While Siddharth Anand directed the first War film in 2019, Ayan took over as the director for the sequel. Apart from War 2, Shiv Rawail’s Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, will also be part of the universe. War 2 will hit theatres on August 14.