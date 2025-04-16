Jr NTR's latest pic sparks concern for his health and rumours of Ozempic use; fans come to his defence

Actor Jr NTR struggled with weight in the early stages of his career, but he has stayed fit since SS Rajamouli’s 2007 film Yamadonga. But the actor’s latest picture has left the internet talking about everything from the price of his shirt to why he lost so much weight. His fans came to his defence against rumours of Ozempic use. (Also Read: NTR Neel update: Jr NTR to shoot for his film with Prashanth Neel from this date) A fan of Jr NTR posted a picture of the actor from his recent vacation to Dubai.

Jr NTR fans concerned for his health, defend him against rumours

Numerous fans on X (formerly Twitter) posted a picture of Jr NTR dressed in a blue shirt and black pants while posing with the staff of a hotel he had stayed at in Dubai. While some were shocked by how his ETRO shirt cost ₹85,000, others wondered why he suddenly looked so lean.

“What happened to Jr NTR - any health issues?” wrote on Reddit user posting his picture. “Inta sannaga ayite em baledu anna (It’s not looking good when you’re this thin brother) We want chubby tiger back,” wrote an X user under the picture. One Reddit user called him ‘Jr. Ozempic’ and another wrote, “Tiger found ozempic. I miss his old heroine selections and songs. Please don't take plastic surgery cases NTR gaaru.”

However, his fans came to his defence, with one of them writing, “A man can’t even lose weight now without having stupid people make stupid theories,” when another Redditor claimed there ‘might be something deeper’ to his weight loss. Another wrote, “He's playing a role in one of Hrithik's movies, may be trying to match up to him.” One pointed out that he could just be playing a ‘lean character’ in his upcoming film with Prashanth.

Upcoming work

Jr NTR was last seen in Koratala Siva’s Devara: Part 1 with Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor as his co-stars. The film received mixed reviews but was one of the highest-grossing Indian films of the year. He will soon debut in Bollywood with Ayan Mukherji’s War 2 with Hrithik Roshan as his co-star. Jr NTR will also soon shoot for a yet-to-be-titled film with Prashanth.