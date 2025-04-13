Jr NTR fans thrilled to see Sri Lankan President use score from Devara in video with PM Narendra Modi. Watch

Actor Jr NTR’s fans are on cloud nine after watching a recent Instagram Reel posted by Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. He posted a video with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and used the Red Sea score composed by Anirudh Ravichander from Koratala Siva’s Devara: Part 1. Here’s how fans reacted. (Also Read: NTR Neel update: Jr NTR to shoot for his film with Prashanth Neel from this date) Jr NTR in a still from Koratala Siva's action film Devara: Part 1.

Sri Lankan President posts Reel with Red Sea score

“Grand Ceremonial Reception to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” wrote Anura on his Instagram account, posting a video of how Modi was welcomed into the country. Fans were thrilled to see the video synchronized with Red Sea. Numerous fans left comments under the video asking President Anura to give his editor a hike, while others thought the BGM suited the occasion perfectly. Fans even tagged Anirudh and Jr NTR in the comments.

Internet reacts

A Jr NTR fan posted the video on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Srilanka President @anuradisanayake Garu Used #RedSea Bgm From #Devara On His Instagram Account For Welcoming The Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi Garu. Reach Is Surreal.” A fan commented on Instagram, “President got an awesome editor.” Another wrote, “Pay the editor in USD instead of SLR. He deserves it.” A fan commented, “This bgm hits different.... Awesome edits pres.”

About Devara: Part 1

Directed by Koratala, Devara: Part 1 was released in theatres last year and starred Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles. The film showed Jr NTR playing dual roles as father and son, Devara and Vara. The film tells the story of how a coastal village that depends on making money from pirating ships is forced to reconsider due to one man's conscience. It received mixed reviews but made ₹421.63 crore worldwide. A sequel is also planned for the film, and it remains to be seen if it’s received better.