NTR Neel update: Jr NTR to shoot for his film with Prashanth Neel from this date

Actor Jr NTR’s upcoming film with director Prashanth Neel is one of the most awaited films in Telugu cinema. The film’s team provided an update on Wednesday that the actor will join the shoot for the film soon; here’s what we know. (Also Read: Hrithik Roshan recalls being afraid of how War 2 would turn out, reveals he's nervous to shoot song with Jr NTR. Watch) Jr NTR will begin shooting for his film with Prashanth Neel later this month.

Jr NTR to join shooting for Prasanth Neel’s film from April 22

The official X (formerly Twitter) page of the yet-to-be-titled NTR Neel and the producers, Mythri Movie Makers, announced the news, writing, “#NTRNeel is entering its most explosive phase. Man of Masses @Tarak9999 steps into the destructive soil from April 22nd.” They also released a poster reiterating the same.

Fans were thrilled to know that Jr NTR would join the shooting soon, with one fan commenting, “Redefine the action cinema & going to set new benchmarks in the global film industry.” Another wrote, “Blockbuster loading super excited.” One fan opined, “Ntr & Neel Cooking Something big.” Some fans were disappointed because they had expected something more than the date Jr NTR was joining the shoot.

About NTR Neel

NTR Neel officially went on-floors in February this year with Prasanth shooting for a fiery scene with extras. Jr NTR even posted a picture from the first day of the shoot on his Instagram stories. The photo posted by the team saw Prashanth standing on a vehicle while numerous extras stood behind a police barricade. A beat-up Ambassador car is also seen on the road, seemingly in an accident, while damaged bicycles are strewn near a fire.

Jr NTR and Prashanth’s film was announced on the former’s birthday in 2022. It went on floors after a significant delay in 2025. While a release date is yet to be announced, it is expected to hit screens in 2026. The team had initially announced that the film would be released on January 9 next year, but it remains to be seen if it will be released on time. Cast and crew details are also awaited.

Jr NTR will also debut soon in Bollywood with Ayan Mukherji's War 2 with Hrithik Roshan.