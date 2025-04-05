Hrithik Roshan recalls being afraid of how War 2 would turn out, reveals he's nervous to shoot song with Jr NTR. Watch

Hrithik Roshan shares an update on War 2

After fans were shown a glimpse of Hrithik from War during the event, the anchor asked him for an update on War 2. Hrithik responded, “Bohut darr raha tha main ki part 2 kaisi hogi (I was very afraid about how the sequel would turn out), but I have to say I am extremely proud of this film. Ek gaana bacha hai bas, the film is shot. And that song is with Jr NTR, which I’m going back now to film. I hope I do well. I’m nervous—and he’s amazing. But this film will be bigger and better than part 1. So wish me luck.”

He also called Jr NTR his favourite co-star during the event and said, “I just did War 2 with him and he is amazing. He is brilliant. He’s such a fine teammate, man! And I think we’ve done something good, and I can't wait for you guys to watch it. War 2, August 14.”

About War 2

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is part of YRF’s Spy Universe and the sequel to Hrithik and Tiger Shroff’s hit, War. The film marks Jr NTR’s Bollywood debut and also stars Kiara Advani as the female lead. It is scheduled to hit cinemas on 14 August 2025.

Hrithik Roshan’s upcoming work

Apart from War 2, Hrithik has now stepped into direction and will be directing Krrish 4. Rakesh Roshan shared a picture with his son on Instagram, writing, “Duggu, 25 years ago I launched you as an actor, and today again after 25 years, you are being launched as a director by two filmmakers—Aditya Chopra and myself—to take forward our most ambitious film, #Krrish4. Wish you all the success in this new avatar, with good wishes and blessings!” The film’s cast and crew have yet to be officially announced.