Janhvi Kapoor is all about 'love that stays' as she shares cute pics with new furry friend: ‘Excited for new beginnings’

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has shared a bunch of pictures as she dedicated a post to 'new beginnings’. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Janhvi posted photos featuring a white dog. She seemingly adopted a pet dog.(Also Read | Khushi Kapoor arrives in Jamnagar with boyfriend Vedang Raina but her cute, fluffy doggies get all the love from fans) Janhvi Kapoor shared new pictures with an adorable dog on her Instagram.

Janhvi Kapoor adopts a dog, talks about ‘new beginnings’

In the photos, Janhvi held a white dog in her arms. She also hugged and played with the dog. In the pictures, Janhvi was seen in a white outfit. Sharing the photos, Janhvi captioned the post, “Excited for new beginnings (two hearts emojis).”

She also added the hashtags--love that stays and love tc. She also added the winking face emoji. Several celebrities, including Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Vedang Raina, Rasha Thadani and Sanjay Kapoor, among others, liked the post.

Janhvi already has several dogs from different breeds. Her sister-actor Khushi Kapoor has several dogs.

About Janhvi's upcoming films

Fans will see Janhvi alongside Ram Charan in his much-anticipated 16th film, now titled Peddi. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi also stars Shiva Raj Kumar, Jagapathi Babu and Divyenndu in prominent roles. Peddi is bankrolled by the director Sukumar's home banner, Sukumar Writings, while the music is composed by Oscar winner musician AR Rahman.

She will also be seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, it also stars Varun Dhawan. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Khaitan's Mentor Disciple Entertainment. The film will release in theatres on September 12. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Akshay Oberoi, Rohit Saraf, and Maniesh Paul.

Recently, filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound, which stars Janhvi, Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa, was officially selected for the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

The movie will be screened in the Un Certain Regard section -- a category known for presenting artistic cinema from across the world. The film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra. The 78th Cannes Film Festival will take place from May 13 to May 24.