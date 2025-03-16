Menu Explore
Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari release postponed, film to hit theatres on this date

ANI | ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 16, 2025 06:36 PM IST

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has a new theatrical release date. According to the makers, the film will hit the big screens on September 12, 2025.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, a romantic entertainer starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles, has a new theatrical release date. According to the makers, the film will hit the big screens on September 12 this year. (Also read: Rakesh Roshan opens up on not directing Hrithik Roshan-starrer Krrish 4: ‘I have to pass on the baton’)

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in the film backed by Karan Johar.
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari release date

Originally slated for a release on April 18 this year, the makers have now postponed the release date due to undisclosed reasons. The film is written and directed by Sashank Khaitan.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is one of the highly anticipated films of the year as it marks the second film collaboration of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor after the movie 'Bawaal' in 2023.

More details about the film

The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi in prominent roles. It is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan.

Varun Dhawan, who plays Sunny in the film, often shares behind-the-scenes videos and photos from the sets of the movie. In one of the BTS videos, the 'Badla' actor was joined by the director Sashank Kha

Varun Dhawan dropped a funny behind-the-scenes video from the sets of his upcoming film 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' on Thursday. He was joined by the director Shashank Khaitan in the clip.

In the clip, the actor humorously introduces the characters of Sunny and Sanskari while keeping Tulsi Kumari's identity under wraps. "Guys, we are on the sets of Sunny Sanskari. Tulsi Kumari, we can't reveal right now. But Sunny & Sanskari are here."

Apart from this romantic thriller, the actor is also currently busy in the shooting of Border 2. Directed by Anurag Singh, 'Border 2' is set to be a grand cinematic spectacle with a star-studded ensemble cast that includes Sunny Deol reprising his legendary role, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.

(With inputs from ANI)

