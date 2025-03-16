Rakesh Roshan opens up on not directing Hrithik Roshan-starrer Krrish 4: ‘I have to pass on the baton’

Veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has helmed the Krrish franchise so far, but he would be passing on the mantle in the fourth instalment. Starring his son Hrithik Roshan in the lead role, the franchise has delivered box office success for all of its sequels. But who will direct the next? In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Rakesh Roshan said that the day has come when ‘I have to pass on the baton.’ (Also read: Rakesh Roshan announces retirement from direction: ‘Won’t be directing any further, but will announce Krrish 4 soon') Rakesh Roshan opens up on not directing Krrish 4.

What Rakesh said about Krrish 4

Without revealing which new director will be helming the sequel, Rakesh said, "The day has to come when I have to pass on the baton. So, it’s better I do it when I am in my senses, so that I can overlook the process as well and ascertain whether he’s doing it correctly or not. Tomorrow, if I am not in my senses and I’ll have to pass it on, I will not know what they are making.”

The director added that he is not at all sad to not direct Krrish 4. He added, "That chance we have to take. Also, there’s no guarantee that if Rakesh Roshan directs Krrish 4, it’ll be a blockbuster. It might be the other way round as well.”

About the franchise

Rakesh started the franchise with the sci-fi film Koi Mil Gaya in 2003. He then turned it into a superhero franchise with Krrish in 2006, following it up with Krrish 3 in 2013. All films had Hrithik Roshan in the lead, with Priyanka Chopra cast alongside him in the last two.

Although no official announcement have been made about Krrish 4, there were reports that a script has been locked. Meanwhile, Hrithik is currently shooting for War 2. He recently suffered a knee injury while shooting for a dance sequence in the film which will be directed by Ayan Mukerji. War 2 also stars NTR Jr and Kiara Advani.