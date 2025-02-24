360 crore budget, fight scene with 3000 extras; how a Telugu actioner plans to dwarf even Chhaava, Housefull 5, War 2

While Game Changer has already set the bar for high-budget Indian films this year with a reported ₹400 crore budget, several other big films from across India will strive to come close. One Telugu film has decided to make use of big numbers to achieve extraordinary scale, with a reported ₹360 crore budget and a scene involving 3000 extras. (Also read: Jr NTR's film with Prashanth Neel finally goes on floors with a fiery scene. See pic) A behind-the-scenes picture from the shoot of Prashanth Neel's next with Jr NTR.

The Telugu film with 3000 extras in one scene

This past week, Jr NTR's next film with Prashanth Neel as director went on the floors. The yet-untitled project is being referred to as #NTRNeel. Being mounted on a massive scale, the film is aiming to be the biggest project of NTR's career since RRR, with reports about its massive budget and huge scenes already doing rounds.

The film’s shoot commenced on Thursday at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, where director Prashanth Neel orchestrated a high-intensity action sequence featuring around 3000 extras to perfect a riot scene. A behind-the-scenes picture from the scene was enough to give an idea about its intensity and massive scale.

How NTR's next dwarfs Bollywood biggies

According to 123 Telugu, #NTRNeel has a budget of ₹360 crore, one of the highest for any upcoming film. While the producers have not confirmed this figure, other reports have substantiated it or quoted a similarly high amount of ₹350 crore. In either case, #NTRNeel would have a budget 150% higher than Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, the current Bollywood blockbuster ruling the screens. In fact, the Telugu actioner has a budget higher than even superstarry films like Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 ( ₹300 crore) or Hrithik Roshan's War 2 ( ₹200 crore). Incidentally, the latter will mark the Bollywood debut of Jr NTR.

Jr NTR is set to join the sets in the next schedule, expected to begin in March 2025. Additionally, actors Rukmini Vasanth and Tovino Thomas are rumoured to be part of the film as well. While the film's title has not been announced, it is slated for a grand theatrical release on January 9, 2026. The film is backed by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts.