Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Nov 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rakesh Roshan announces retirement from direction: ‘Won’t be directing any further, but will announce Krrish 4 soon'

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Devansh Sharma
Nov 18, 2024 02:56 PM IST

Veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has helmed the Krrish franchise so far, but he would be passing on the mantle in the fourth instalment.

Veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan is busy being a producer. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, he confirmed that while he'll be producing superhero film Krrish 4, starring son Hrithik Roshan, under his banner Filmkraft Productions, he's decided to step down from direction duties. (Also Read: Not SRK or Salman, Rakesh Roshan chooses Ranbir Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan to be the new Karan Arjun)

Rakesh Roshan confirms not directing Krrish 4.
Rakesh Roshan confirms not directing Krrish 4.

Rakesh announces retirement from direction

“I don't think so I'll be directing any further. But I'll surely be announcing Krrish 4 very soon,” Rakesh confirmed. Earlier this year, Hrithik's Bang Bang, War, and Fighter director Siddharth Anand reposted a fan's picture of Hrithik in the Krrish costume with the caption, “He's coming back,” on his X handle and wrote, “Yup he is,” leading fans to speculate whether he's taking over the director's chair in the Krrish franchise from Rakesh Roshan.

Rakesh kicked off the franchise with the sci-fi film Koi Mil Gaya in 2003. He then turned it into a superhero franchise with Krrish in 2006, following it up with Krrish 3 in 2013. Hrithik played both Rohit and his son Krishna aka Krrish across the franchise. While Preity Zinta was cast opposite Hrithik in Koi Mil Gaya, Priyanka served as the leading lady in the two Krrish instalments. The franchise also starred Rekha in the first two parts, Naseeruddin Shah in the second, and Vivek Oberoi and Kangana Ranaut in the threequel.

Rakesh to re-release older films

As Rakesh Roshan steps down from directing duties, he'll keep busy as a producer. He will re-release some of his iconic movies – starting with his 1995 blockbuster reincarnation saga Karan Arjun this Friday on November 22. “Every film might not work. But surely, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai is also going to complete 25 years in January (2025). This (Karan Arjun) was also in January, but I couldn't clash the two films together so I pre-poned this release. And there are many films releasing in January,” added Rakesh in the above interview. He also plans to re-release his 1988 revenge saga Khoon Bhari Maang, starring Rekha and Kabir Bedi.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //