Rakesh Roshan announces retirement from direction: ‘Won’t be directing any further, but will announce Krrish 4 soon'

Rakesh announces retirement from direction

“I don't think so I'll be directing any further. But I'll surely be announcing Krrish 4 very soon,” Rakesh confirmed. Earlier this year, Hrithik's Bang Bang, War, and Fighter director Siddharth Anand reposted a fan's picture of Hrithik in the Krrish costume with the caption, “He's coming back,” on his X handle and wrote, “Yup he is,” leading fans to speculate whether he's taking over the director's chair in the Krrish franchise from Rakesh Roshan.

Rakesh kicked off the franchise with the sci-fi film Koi Mil Gaya in 2003. He then turned it into a superhero franchise with Krrish in 2006, following it up with Krrish 3 in 2013. Hrithik played both Rohit and his son Krishna aka Krrish across the franchise. While Preity Zinta was cast opposite Hrithik in Koi Mil Gaya, Priyanka served as the leading lady in the two Krrish instalments. The franchise also starred Rekha in the first two parts, Naseeruddin Shah in the second, and Vivek Oberoi and Kangana Ranaut in the threequel.

Rakesh to re-release older films

As Rakesh Roshan steps down from directing duties, he'll keep busy as a producer. He will re-release some of his iconic movies – starting with his 1995 blockbuster reincarnation saga Karan Arjun this Friday on November 22. “Every film might not work. But surely, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai is also going to complete 25 years in January (2025). This (Karan Arjun) was also in January, but I couldn't clash the two films together so I pre-poned this release. And there are many films releasing in January,” added Rakesh in the above interview. He also plans to re-release his 1988 revenge saga Khoon Bhari Maang, starring Rekha and Kabir Bedi.