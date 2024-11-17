Not SRK or Salman, Rakesh Roshan chooses Ranbir Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan to be the new Karan Arjun
Karan Arjun, directed by Rakesh Roshan, is all set to re-release in theatres this month. Check out what Rakesh Roshan said about a reboot.
Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's Karan Arjun is among the most iconic films in Bollywood. Directed by Rakesh Roshan, the action drama released in theatres in 1995 starred the two superstars as brothers. The cult film is set for a re-release after 30 years this week. In a new interview with Etimes, when Rakesh was asked if there were to be a modern reimagining of Karan Arjun, he suggested Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor as a potential alternate duo who could be cast instead. (Also read: Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's Karan Arjun is all set for grand re-release: Hrithik Roshan voices new trailer)
Here's what Rakesh Roshan said
During the chat, Rakesh ruled out any possibility of a sequel of the film or even a remake. He still went on to add, "I won’t remake Karan Arjun or make a sequel but if I were to think of an alternate jodi (duo) for the movie today, I would cast Hrithik Roshan as Karan and Ranbir Kapoor as Arjun."
Why Rakesh cast SRK and Salman
Meanwhile, Rakesh opened up about the reason why he decided on casting Salman and Shah Rukh in the first place. He added, “Salman’s physique was exceptionally good. None of the actors in those times had that built. He started that fit body trend. Also, I find his eyes arresting. I wanted someone for Karan's role, jo chup chap rehta hai par uski aankhein bolta hai. He fit the bill. I had worked with Shah Rukh in King Uncle (1983) and liked him immensely in Fauji so I wanted him to be Arjun.”
Hrithik took to his Instagram to share the news of the re-release of his father's film. He wrote: “Cinema was never the same again... When Karan Arjun came together on the big screen for the first time ever. Re- live the reincarnation of Karan Arjun in theatres worldwide from 22nd November 2024!” Hrithik worked as an assistant director on this film.
