Not SRK or Salman, Rakesh Roshan chooses Ranbir Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan to be the new Karan Arjun

Here's what Rakesh Roshan said

During the chat, Rakesh ruled out any possibility of a sequel of the film or even a remake. He still went on to add, "I won’t remake Karan Arjun or make a sequel but if I were to think of an alternate jodi (duo) for the movie today, I would cast Hrithik Roshan as Karan and Ranbir Kapoor as Arjun."

Why Rakesh cast SRK and Salman

Meanwhile, Rakesh opened up about the reason why he decided on casting Salman and Shah Rukh in the first place. He added, “Salman’s physique was exceptionally good. None of the actors in those times had that built. He started that fit body trend. Also, I find his eyes arresting. I wanted someone for Karan's role, jo chup chap rehta hai par uski aankhein bolta hai. He fit the bill. I had worked with Shah Rukh in King Uncle (1983) and liked him immensely in Fauji so I wanted him to be Arjun.”

Hrithik took to his Instagram to share the news of the re-release of his father's film. He wrote: “Cinema was never the same again... When Karan Arjun came together on the big screen for the first time ever. Re- live the reincarnation of Karan Arjun in theatres worldwide from 22nd November 2024!” Hrithik worked as an assistant director on this film.