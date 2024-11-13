Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's Karan Arjun is all set for grand re-release: Hrithik Roshan voices new trailer

Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan took to social media today with a very special announcement — the return of Rakesh Roshan’s legendary 1995 film Karan Arjun! The cult classic is all set to make a grand return to the big screen, giving fans a chance to relive the iconic action-packed drama that brought two of Bollywood’s biggest superstars together, Salman and SRK; other cast members included Kajol and Mamta Kulkarni as the leading ladies as well as Rakhee Gulzar. The massive hit is still remembered for its dramatic sequences and over two decades later, the magic is back on the big screen for fans to watch at their discretion. Karan Arjun

One post shared by Hrithik included the trailer for the movie with a twist — it was voiced by the actor himself! In the caption of this post, the Fighter actor also shared a touching behind-the-scenes moment, recalling a special day in 1992 when the screenplay for Karan Arjun was being brainstormed. “That afternoon in 1992 ( I think) when we were all sitting around dads living room with the writers brainstorming on the screenplay for KARAN ARJUN, after another long spell of silence in the room ( sometimes these silences lasted more than 10-15 mins) and suddenly dad went “ek idea aaya” and he went on to tell us how he saw the beats of the interval fight sequence , and as he talked , his emotions escalated and at the height of the crescendo in his mind he shouted “ and then he screams भाग अर्जुन !!!! bhaaaaaag अर्जुन !!!! And me as a 17 year old experienced my first jolt of audience euphoria !!! My hair stood on ends, the room was applauding like in a movie theatre ! And I was addicted from that day onwards!! And that’s also when I knew in my bones that this movie was going to be a BLOCKBUSTER!! 30 years later, I cannot wait to witness the reincarnation of Karan Arjun in theatres worldwide from November 22nd 2024.”

SRK and Salman also shared the post on their social media. The Badshah of Bollywood captioned his post with a line from the film saying, “Kuch bandhan aise hote hai, jinke liye ek janam poora nahi hota! #KaranArjun re releasing in cinemas worldwide from Nov 22nd!”

Fans have been buzzing with excitement as the re-release of Karan Arjun promises to bring back the action, drama, and larger-than-life energy that made it one of the most beloved films of the '90s. Social media reactions from fans have been filled with nostalgia and anticipation. “Can’t wait to witness this in the theatres! 🔥,” read a comment. “Rakee told KARAN ARJUN aayenge 😍 aur 20 saal baad KARAN ARJUN are back 🤗🥰,” was another. “What an unforgettable moment! Karan Arjun's legacy continues to inspire. Can't wait for the re-release❤️💯,” said a fan on X. One more fan contributed to the hype saying, “all-time blockbuster 👌👌👌”

Many expressed their eagerness to witness the iconic battle between Khan and Khan on the big screen once again. Over the past years, Bollywood fans have been treated to a surge of re-releases, with some iconic films making a massive return to the big screen. Anurag Kashyap's gritty Gangs of Wasseypur (2012) and its sequel drew packed audiences, while romantics had the chance to relive beloved classics like Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (2001) and Maine Pyaar Kiya (1989). Even Laila Majnu (2018) amassed a newfound audience in it's second run.

For the younger generation who might have missed the original releases of these movies, this type of experience offers a second chance to experience a piece of Bollywood history. It’s not just about watching the film; it’s about reliving the euphoria that these films created in its prime. Karan Arjun will be re-released in theatres on November 22, 2024.