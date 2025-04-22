Jr NTR's body double says he was offered shockingly low remuneration for War 2: ‘Bollywood is worse than Telugu cinema’

Actor Jr NTR’s body double Eshwar Harris, who worked with him for a few scenes of SS Rajamouli’s RRR, revealed that he turned down the opportunity to work on Ayan Mukherji’s War 2. Talking to Mana Stars, Eshwar claimed that the remuneration he was offered for the film was so low, it wouldn’t even ‘cover travel costs’. (Also Read: Hrithik Roshan recalls being afraid of how War 2 would turn out, reveals he's nervous to shoot song with Jr NTR. Watch) Eshwar Harris was Jr NTR's body double for some scenes in SS Rajamouli's RRR.

Jr NTR’s body double reveals low remuneration for War 2

Eshwar revealed in the interview that he was asked to be Jr NTR’s body double for some scenes in War 2, but he had to turn it down due to the shockingly low remuneration. “Recently, I was asked if I would like to work in War 2. I did not do it because of the remuneration. They asked me to come to Mumbai on the next flight I could get. But the remuneration was so low, they probably wouldn’t even cover my flight charges.”

He then called out the Hindi film industry, claiming that he was offered better money even in the Telugu film industry. “Bollywood is worse than us; I’m getting paid better than that here (in Hyderabad and Tollywood). You have such high budgets; you should be paying better. I was asked to work for three days, but I turned it down because it’s barely enough to cover my travel,” he claimed.

About War 2

Produced by Yash Raj Films, War 2 is part of the YRF Spy Universe, which includes films like Ek Tha Tiger, the first instalment of War, and Pathaan. Siddharth Anand directed War, but Ayan took over as director for the sequel.

Hrithik Roshan will reprise his role as Major Kabir Dhaliwal in the film, which marks Jr NTR’s debut in Bollywood. The film, which also stars Kiara Advani, is slated for release on August 14 this year. After War 2, Shiv Rawail’s Alpha with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari is the next film in the universe.