Sharvari on entering YRF Spy Universe: ‘Alpha is going to break a lot of glass ceilings’

Actor Sharvari is excited to enter the YRF Spy Universe with the first female-led movie alongside Alia Bhatt. She admits that the role has turned out to be one of the most challenging of her career till now, and believes the film will shatter numerous glass ceilings, bringing a fresh perspective to the spy genre. Also read: Kriti Sanon vs Sharvari: Who's going to bag Don 3 post Kiara Advani's pregnancy exit from Ranveer Singh-starrer? Last year, Sharvari was seen in Munjya, Vedaa and Maharaj. (Instagram)

In a candid conversation with Hindustan Times, Sharvari opens up about starring alongside Alia in the YRF Spy Universe. She shares her excitement about being part of this groundbreaking project and the challenges that come with it.

Inside Sharvari’s YRF spy universe debut

In the film, Alia and Sharvari will be seen in the role of a super-agent. Shiv Rawail is directing the film.

“Alpha is a very exciting project. It will be released on Christmas this year. I'm really looking forward to bringing this film to the theatres, especially because it is the first spy universe film with two women that is leading it,” says Sharvari, who has become the face of premium cat food brand SHEBA.

“It truly is the first women's action film. And I think that it will break a lot of glass ceilings. So, I'm excited and a little bit nervous about the film. I am keeping my fingers crossed about the same," adds the actor, who was in Delhi recently for an event of the brand.

The YRF Spy Universe started in 2012 with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Ek Tha Tiger, followed by the sequel Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017. Then there was War starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in 2018. Pathaan arrived with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in 2023. The same year saw Tiger 3 as well. Next up in the YRF Spy Universe will be Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's film.

A challenging task

Sharvari found the YRF Spy Universe project challenging due to the action genre, which was new to her. She had done survival-action in Vedaa, but this film's sleek, stylish action style was a departure from her previous work.

“What challenged me was the genre of the film, which is action. The genre an action is something that I have not done before. Though I did one film, Vedaa, in a similar space but it was more of survival action. Alpha is obviously a more sleek and stylish action,” she says, adding, “It was very different from the work that I had done before. The most challenging part would definitely be this”.

The mounting pressure

Things took a new turn in Sharvari’s career last year with the massive success of Aditya Sarpotdar's horror comedy Munjya, followed by her presence in the web film Maharaj. She was also seen in Vedaa alongside John Abraham.

Sharvari reflects on the changes after her recent success, saying it has brought gratitude and responsibility. The actor says, “There was always a very high benchmark for myself. I'm only striving to reach there and get there."

“I have truly been grateful for last year and this year. I have seen and met so many people who have loved and appreciated my work. This entire year has just been full of gratitude. I think it brings a lot of responsibility because now there truly are fans out there. I hope that every time I come into the theatres, I'm able to impress them and keep their engagement alive,” she ends.