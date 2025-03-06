Kriti Sanon vs Sharvari: Who's going to bag Don 3 post Kiara Advani's pregnancy exit from Ranveer Singh-starrer?

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's pregnancy announcement last week had the internet crying happy tears for their favourite Bolly couple. That being said, it's pretty evident that for the months up ahead, Kiara's work schedule may be hitting pause. The first whiff of this has already come in, with the actor having pulled out of one of the biggest projects in her kitty — Don 3. The film, already having been through multiple cycles of setbacks, is now left stranded once again, this time with no leading lady in sight. As Farhan Akhtar and team go back to the drawing board to find Ranveer Singh his heroine, the internet has seemingly beat the actor-director to the punch, debating their top picks. And Kriti Sanon and Sharvari happen to be fan favourites in this regard. Fans debate the fate of Don 3's female lead role post Kiara Advani's exit(Photos: Instagram/kritisanon, sharvari)

"Wasn’t Kriti Sanon in the running before Kiara was finalised ? She must be very happy OR let’s see if Sharvari swoops in for this", read a comment, to which another added, "Sharvari would be a great choice"; however, another seemed a little dicey on the idea: "Sharvari would look young for this role".

While having Kriti take on the role would make a large part of the audience rather happy, we musn't forget how the National Award-winning actor was legitimately in the running for the part before Kiara was finalised for it. Comments debating the potential of Kriti being in Don 3 read: "arhan-ranveer had rejected kriti for kiara . So now that kiara walked out, I doubt they’d go back to the person they rejected in the first place and even if they do I don’t think Kriti’s going to accept it", "She should not accept it if offered she is doing great with content driven and well written characters movie which shows her acting skills and with mid budget" and "get kriti in with a bigger paycheck and more screen time than ranveer. kriti is the real don in the movie".

A wildcard entry? Heeramandi fame actor Sharmin Segal! To a few comments suggesting the same, a response read, "Ek bar pakad lijiye don bna lijiye".

The most unanimous support however, happens to be coming in for someone quite unthinkable. It's franchise alum Priyanka Chopra. Comments demanding the return of 'Roma' read: "Do the unthinkable Farhan, bring back PC. Do it!", "Farhan should either bring back PC as Roma or else bring someone new" and "Bring pc back".

Given the rate of setbacks that Don 3 is facing, do you think the film will ever be able to see the light of day?