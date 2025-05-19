Emilie Kiser family: All on late son Trigg, newborn Teddy and husband Brady

Emilie Kiser lost her 3-year-old son Trigg following a tragic pool incident. Chandler Police on Sunday confirmed that Trigg died in a hospital from the injuries he sustained in the backyard pool. Emilie Kiser family: The photo features TikTok influencer with her husband and their two kids.(Instagram)

On May 12, emergency personnel and police were called to a house off of Gilbert and Riggs roads. Trigg was found unconscious in the backyard pool. Chandler Police arrived at the site and performed CPR.

Later, the Fire Department took over and shifted Trigg to Chandler Regional Hospital. He was then flown to Phoenix Children's Hospital to receive additional medical attention. However, his condition remained critical.

Extending their deepest condolences to the family, Chandler Police said in a statement: “The investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident remain ongoing. This is still an open investigation. Out of respect for the family’s privacy, we will not be releasing additional details until the investigation is closed.”

What we know about Emilie Kiser's family and two sons

American TikTok influencer Emilie Kiser posts about a mother's daily struggles, family, household chores and lifestyle. Her posts features her hubby Brady, and their son Trigg and newborn Teddy, who they welcomed in late March, as per National World.

Emilie is “just sharing [her] life and what makes [her] happy,” as per her social media account.

On TikTok, she has more than 460 million likes and 3 million admirers. She has won over many viewers with her family updates and daily vlogs. The influencer hasn't posted anything new in a few days following the heart-wrenching incident.

Last year, Emilie Kiser made “2nd baby” announcement on her Instagram account, writing: “Our full announcement video by the best @summer_rrae 🤍 I knew I wanted both film and super 8 for our announcement and I had followed summer for over 2 years and loved her work🥺🕊️ So grateful that she brought the vision to life.”

“WE HAVE A BABY GROWING🕊️🤍 We can not wait to add another angel to our family! Whatever you are, we love you so much already,” she stated in another post.

After the arrival of her second baby boy, she shared a picture of her newborn son, thanking her husband Brady for all his support in her pregnancy journey.

“🧸Theodore🧸 We love you so much and our hearts feel like they are going to burst. I am so grateful for a smooth delivery, a healthy baby, and the best husband. Could not have done it without my rock @bradykiser . The love I have for my boys is infinite.”