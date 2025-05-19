Trigg Kiser no more: Influencer Emilie Kiser's son dies after being pulled from backyard pool

Trigg, the three-year-old son of influencer Emilie Kiser, passed away on Sunday, May 18, days after he was dragged out of a backyard swimming pool. Trigg with his mom Emilie Kiser(Instagram/Emilie Kiser)

According to Us Weekly, Chandler, Arizona, Police Department confirmed on Sunday that kid died “earlier this afternoon”.

Trigg is no more! Here's what police said

Police further said that the probe is still ongoing and refused to share further details concerning family's privacy.

“The investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident remain ongoing. This is still an open investigation. Out of respect for the family’s privacy, we will not be releasing additional details until the investigation is closed,” the statement to Us Weekly confirmed.

On Wednesday, May 14, the Chandler Fire Department informed Arizona's 12 News that a 3-year-old boy was discovered in critical condition. Police officers arrived at the house first and started performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the unconscious kid. The fire department claims they arrived after police.

Following this, Trigg was taken to Phoenix Children's Hospital for medical care.

The youngster was initially unidentified, but there were rumors on social media that the boy might be Kiser's son. This was because the well-known influencer, who lives in Arizona, had not uploaded a TikTok video for over two days.

Kiser is famous for her realistic videos on the everyday struggles of being a wife and mother. She has 3.1 million TikTok followers and over 1 million Instagram followers.

Is Trigg's death certificate available online?

Meanwhile, on a Reddit chain (r/InfluencerSnark), one person claimed that Maricopa County records has issued the death certificate of Triggs.

“Guys my heart breaks for Emilie and Brady - just checked Maricopa County records and appears Trigg has passed today 5/18. Absolutely devastating😭😭” the Reddit user stated.

Some users on X blasted the county for issuing the purported certificate. “Rip Trigg Kiser. Shame on Maricopa county publishing the death certificate before the family could announce themselves. Thinking of Emilie Kiser today,” one person wrote.