Inside Jin's 1st solo tour: Namjoon, J-Hope, Taehyung dance to his songs; BTS leader's sweet gesture wins fans' hearts

BTS member Jin started his first-ever solo fan concert #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR poster on Saturday at the Goyang Sports Complex Auxiliary Stadium in Ilsanseo-gu, Goyang, South Korea. In attendance were BTS members Namjoon, J-Hope and Taehyung. Several videos and pictures of the BTS members at the show emerged on social media platforms. Taehyung, Namjoon, and J-Hope attended Jin's concert in Goyang.

Namjoon, J-Hope, Taehyung attend Jin's concert

In a video, Namjoon sat in the audience along with J-Hope and Taehyung. They chatted with each other. In a clip, a woman, seemingly Namjoon's mother, was seen asking Taehyung about his jacket, to which he shook his head. At this, Namjoon quickly gave his jacket to Taehyung, which he promptly wore. The trio was also seen grooving to Jin's songs.

Jin misses Jimin, gives a shoutout to Namjoon and J-Hope

In a video, Jin was heard singing Mikrokosmos and giving a shoutout to BTS member Jimin. Jin said, "Jimin, aren't you there? Come and sing with me." In another video, Jin asked J-Hope to sing a song with him.

Talking to Namjoon, Jin said, "RM, our leader. He is quite shy now. I'll go easy on you since you've just been discharged." Jin sang many songs, including Running Wild, I’ll Be There, With the Clouds, Falling, Don’t Say You Love Me, Super Tuna, and Dynamite, among many other songs.

Namjoon, J-Hope, Taehyung cheer for Jin

The BTS members also shared posts on their respective Instagram profiles. Sharing a clip of Jin singing on his Instagram Stories, Taehyung posted a red heart emoji. J-Hope also shared a bunch of pictures and videos from the show. It also featured his selfies with Jin and some behind-the-scenes moments of the eldest BTS member. He captioned the post, "Congrats!!! @jin (sparkler and party popper emojis)." Namjoon posted a clip of Jin talking on the stage on his Instagram Stories with a laughing emoji.

Fans shower love on BTS members

Reacting to the videos, a fan said, "They are one big family. RM's mother worrying about Taehyung and the BTS leader giving away his jacket." "They don't need to say anything, tbh, their gestures towards each other speak volumes," a person wrote. A BTS ARMY said, "Any member’s mom is their mom ! What a wonderful family they have!"

About Jin's upcoming shows

Jin will hold another concert on Sunday at the same venue. After that, he will meet global fans with 18 performances in 9 cities, including Chiba (July 5-6) and Osaka (July 12-13) in Japan, Anaheim (July 17-18), Dallas (July 22-23), Tampa (July 26-27) and Newark (July 30-31) in the United States, London (August 5-6) in the United Kingdom, and Amsterdam (August 9-10) in the Netherlands.

#RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR is a spin-off of Jin's own entertainment content, Run Seok Jin, which is released every week via the team's official YouTube channel.