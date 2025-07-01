BTS agency confirms Jimin and Jungkook's return with second season of Are You Sure, fans react

BTS members Jimin and Jungkook will return with the second season of their travel variety show, Are You Sure. As per Soompi, the filming is complete. It took place after their discharge from the military last month. Fans will see Jimin and Jungkook in anotehr seaosn of Are You Sure.

Jimin and Jungkook will star in Are You Sure season two

Recently, MyDaily reported that Jimin and Jungkook wrapped up filming for season two of the show. The filming took place with Switzerland and Vietnam being the destinations for their new adventures.

What BigHit Music has said

Now. Soompi has reported citing what BTS' agency BigHit Music has said. “It’s true that Jimin and Jungkook filmed Season 2 of Are You Sure," confirmed BigHit Music. Jimin and Jung Kook were discharged on June 11 this year. They had enlisted in the military in December 2023.

About Are You Sure season one

The first season of Are You Sure aired in August last year, just months after Jimin and Jungkook joined the military. The two BTS members created unforgettable memories together in the US before returning to South Korea's Jeju Island and Japan's Sapporo, where they enjoyed a road trip filled with camping, canoeing, and other fun activities. The show aired on Disney+.

The first season of Are You Sure consisted of eight episodes. Before it aired, Suga and Jungkook had given spoilers about the show on Suchwita. The youngest BTS member had mentioned it as Suga said it was filmed in the US.

One of the highlights of season one was the Jeju Island episode, where BTS member Taehyung made a surprise appearance. Now, fans are curious if other BTS member will also make guest appearance in season two.

BTS ARMY can't wait for show

Reacting to the news, a fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Oh looking forward to the show. It will be epic." A comment read, "Jimin and Jungkook will return with all the fun. Yay!" A tweet read, "I wish other BTS members also feature in it since all of are now done with their military service."

About BTS members

All the BTS members have completed their service. Jin, the oldest BTS member, was discharged in June 2024. J-Hope was discharged in October the same year. RM and Taehyung were discharged from military after fulfilling their mandatory service on June 10.

Six of the group's seven members served in the army, while Suga fulfilled his duty as a social service agent, an alternative form of military service.