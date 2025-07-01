Fitness coach shares 10 signs you're eating too much sugar and how it's silently damaging your health: 'Sugar is a drug’

From mid-day cravings to late-night dessert binges, sugar often finds its way into our daily routines more than we realise. While an occasional treat is harmless, consistently overindulging can have a serious impact on your health. Fitness coach David Maher shared in his Instagram post 10 signs you're eating too much sugar and how it's wrecking your health. (Also read: Fitness coach shares simple 10 minute no-equipment workout to burn belly fat at home: ‘Do this 3 to 4 times a week’ ) Excessive sugar can lead to addiction, weight gain and health issues, warns fitness coach.(Pexels)

1. You constantly crave sugar

"Sugar is a drug. You get a dopamine hit," says David. "If you need sugar just to feel normal, your body is addicted."

2. You can't lose belly fat

According to David, excessive sugar spikes insulin levels and insulin resistance equals belly fat. It becomes especially hard to shed weight around your midsection.

3. Brain fog

"Too much sugar inflames the brain, leading to memory loss, brain fog, and even type 3 diabetes, which is Alzheimer's," he warns.

4. You crash after eating

Feeling drained after meals? David explains, "This is a sign your blood sugar levels are on a roller coaster and insulin resistance is brewing."

5. You're always hungry

"Too much sugar messes with your hunger hormone leptin," says David. "More sugar equals never feeling satisfied."

6. Mood swings, anxiety, and depression

David highlights the link between sugar and mental health, "Too much sugar is like an emotional wrecking ball for your brain."

7. Your lab results are off

If your A1C, glucose, or insulin levels are abnormal on lab reports, it could be due to excess sugar messing with your metabolic health.

8. Your sleep is disturbed

"Waking up in the middle of the night? That's often a sign of unstable blood sugar and insulin resistance," explains David.

9. PMS, low libido, and hot flashes

"Too much sugar can downregulate sex hormones, especially testosterone, estradiol, and progesterone," says David.

10. Poor skin

From acne to wrinkles, sugar may be the culprit. "Excessive sugar destroys collagen, leading to breakouts, ageing skin, and poor texture," he adds.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.