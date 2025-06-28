Fitness coach shares simple 10 minute no-equipment workout to burn belly fat at home: ‘Do this 3 to 4 times a week’

Belly fat is one of the most common and stubborn fitness challenges many face. Factors like long hours at a desk, high stress, poor sleep, and a lack of physical activity all contribute to that stubborn midsection. To help tackle this, fat loss specialist Patrick Hong shared a simple 10-minute workout in his June 27 Instagram post. Designed to be done at home with no equipment, this quick routine targets belly fat and jumpstarts your core-strengthening journey. (Also read: Fitness coach shares 28-day challenge to reset your health routine: From 2 litres of water to 30-second plank daily ) Check out simple 10-minute home workout to tackle stubborn belly fat. (Unsplash)

“You can’t spot reduce belly fat (sorry, Sarahs)… but you can burn calories, boost your metabolism, and tighten your core with this simple 10-minute workout,” Patrick wrote in the caption. “Do this 3–4 times a week alongside a proper diet (aka a calorie deficit)… and you’ll be well on your way to a leaner, stronger body.” Ready to get started? Here’s a breakdown of his quick, no-equipment routine.

Set a timer for 10 minutes and repeat the following circuit as many rounds as possible:

1. 15 bodyweight squats

A lower-body classic that fires up your quads, glutes, and core. Keep your chest up and drive through your heels.

2. 30 seconds jumping jacks

A great full-body cardio move that gets your blood pumping and adds a burst of intensity to the circuit.

3. 30 seconds mountain climbers

This dynamic plank variation helps torch calories while targeting your core, shoulders, and legs.

4. 12 plank-to-knee taps (each side)

Stay in plank position and tap each knee to the ground, this move challenges your balance and strengthens your deep core muscles.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.