Fitness coach shares 28-day challenge to reset your health routine: From 2 litres of water to 30-second plank daily
Feeling stuck in your fitness journey? This 28-day challenge by a fitness coach focuses on simple daily habits to boost energy and build consistency.
Feeling stuck in your health routine or finding it hard to stay motivated? Sometimes, all we need is a clear, doable plan to get back on track and make lasting changes. Fitness coach Lessie shared in her Instagram post a practical 28-day challenge to boost energy, build better habits and improve your overall well-being. (Also read: Fitness coach shares the best exercise to regulate blood sugar and lower diabetes risk: 'Building muscle is key' )
1. No soda for 28 days
Say goodbye to sugary soft drinks and fizzy temptations. Cutting out soda helps reduce bloating, balance blood sugar, and support weight loss. Craving bubbles? Try sparkling water with lemon or mint.
2. Drink 2 litres of water daily
Hydration is key. Aim for at least 2 litres of water every single day to flush out toxins, support digestion, and boost skin health. Set reminders if needed, your body will thank you.
3. 15-minute workout, 3 times a week
No need for fancy equipment. A 15-minute session, whether it’s a brisk walk, home HIIT, dance workout, or yoga, can significantly improve your energy and metabolism. Keep it simple, but consistent.
4. 20 squats every morning
Start your day with 20 squats to wake up your lower body, activate muscles, and rev up your circulation. It’s a great way to energise without caffeine.
5. 30-second plank every evening
Before bed, hold a 30-second plank to strengthen your core and improve posture. It’s quick, effective, and the perfect way to end your day with intention.
Bonus tips to stay on track:
- Track your water and workout days in a journal or app
- Pair the challenge with clean, balanced meals
- Don’t aim for perfection, aim for consistency
- Invite a friend to join you for accountability
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
