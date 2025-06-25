Search
Wednesday, Jun 25, 2025
Fitness coach shares 28-day challenge to reset your health routine: From 2 litres of water to 30-second plank daily

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Jun 25, 2025 10:32 AM IST

Feeling stuck in your fitness journey? This 28-day challenge by a fitness coach focuses on simple daily habits to boost energy and build consistency.

Feeling stuck in your health routine or finding it hard to stay motivated? Sometimes, all we need is a clear, doable plan to get back on track and make lasting changes. Fitness coach Lessie shared in her Instagram post a practical 28-day challenge to boost energy, build better habits and improve your overall well-being. (Also read: Fitness coach shares the best exercise to regulate blood sugar and lower diabetes risk: 'Building muscle is key' )

If you’ve been meaning to restart your fitness journey, this 28-day challenge with easy-to-follow steps might be exactly what you need to get back on track.(Pexels)
If you've been meaning to restart your fitness journey, this 28-day challenge with easy-to-follow steps might be exactly what you need to get back on track.(Pexels)

1. No soda for 28 days

Say goodbye to sugary soft drinks and fizzy temptations. Cutting out soda helps reduce bloating, balance blood sugar, and support weight loss. Craving bubbles? Try sparkling water with lemon or mint.

2. Drink 2 litres of water daily

Hydration is key. Aim for at least 2 litres of water every single day to flush out toxins, support digestion, and boost skin health. Set reminders if needed, your body will thank you.

3. 15-minute workout, 3 times a week

No need for fancy equipment. A 15-minute session, whether it’s a brisk walk, home HIIT, dance workout, or yoga, can significantly improve your energy and metabolism. Keep it simple, but consistent.

4. 20 squats every morning

Start your day with 20 squats to wake up your lower body, activate muscles, and rev up your circulation. It’s a great way to energise without caffeine.

5. 30-second plank every evening

Before bed, hold a 30-second plank to strengthen your core and improve posture. It’s quick, effective, and the perfect way to end your day with intention.

Bonus tips to stay on track:

  • Track your water and workout days in a journal or app
  • Pair the challenge with clean, balanced meals
  • Don’t aim for perfection, aim for consistency
  • Invite a friend to join you for accountability

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Health / Fitness coach shares 28-day challenge to reset your health routine: From 2 litres of water to 30-second plank daily
