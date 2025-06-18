Feeling exhausted even after eating clean, workout, quality sleep? You are missing 6 wellness secrets to true healing

We have seen time and again that healing does not happen in isolation as it is never just about food or exercise. People may eat clean, work out, take supplements and still struggle. Why? This is because the fundamentals are often out of sync. Six pillars of wellness: 6 secrets to a healthy, balanced life.(Image by Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Shimpli Patil, Head Nutritionist and Lifestyle Expert, and Luke Coutinho, Holistic Healing Systems (LCHHS), asserted that true wellness begins when all six foundational pillars work together, bringing body, mind and spirit into alignment. They elaborated -

1. Balanced cellular nutrition

Eating clean isn’t enough. What truly matters is whether your cells absorb what you eat. We focus on nutrient bioavailability, food synergy and meal flow — starting with salad, then veggies, protein, fats, and grains. This supports digestion, blood sugar balance and satiety. Nutrition must be tailored to your body type, metabolism, and goals. It’s about nourishing your cells, not just filling your plate.

2. Adequate exercise and movement

Build habits slowly and be consistent. Exercise at least thrice a week for 30 minutes, do yoga. But if you do get lazy, call it a day with pranayama and meditation (Deepak Gupta / HT Photo)

One intense workout can’t undo hours of sitting. Movement should be constant — not extreme but consistent. We recommend “exercise snacks”—two-minute bursts every hour. Think squats, stretches, or stair climbs. This keeps metabolism active and inflammation low. True fitness includes strength, flexibility, cardio, balance and endurance — not just reps at the gym.

3. Quality sleep

Sleep is your body’s built-in system for repair, reset and recovery. It’s not just about hours but the depth and quality of your sleep. Your bedtime routine matters — switch off, unwind, breathe and allow yourself to rest. Poor sleep disrupts hormones, digestion, immunity and mood.

4. Emotional wellness

Learning to manage your feelings and emotions on a daily basis in an important life skill. (Pexels)

Stress does show up in your body. Chronic emotional stress triggers inflammation, hormonal imbalances and gut issues. Managing emotions is essential. Tools like journalling, breathwork, gratitude, mindfulness and forgiveness help you shift from chaos to calm.

5. Reconnecting with the spirit

Healing is incomplete without a spiritual connection. Whether through prayer, nature, hobbies, or chanting, do what brings you joy and inner peace. When your spirit is nourished, your mind settles and your body follows.

6. Breath

You can survive days without food or water but not without oxygen. Most people breathe shallow and fast, keeping their bodies in stress mode. Deep, conscious breathing activates the parasympathetic state, where calm and repair occur. Practices like pranayama, box breathing and slow exhale are nature’s medicine.

True wellness is a synergy. When these six pillars align, the body responds — naturally and powerfully. Start small. Stay consistent. Let your body do what it is designed to do: thrive.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.