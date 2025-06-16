Search Search
Fitness coach shares the best exercise to regulate blood sugar and lower diabetes risk: 'Building muscle is key'

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Jun 16, 2025 05:16 PM IST

Fitness coach Joseph Munoz explains how building muscle through strength training helps regulate blood sugar and reduce diabetes risk.

Keeping your blood sugar levels stable is key to preventing energy crashes, cravings, and long-term health issues like diabetes. While diet plays a big role, movement is just as crucial, but not all exercise works the same way when it comes to blood sugar.

Increasing muscle mass enhances blood sugar regulation and decreases insulin resistance risk. (Pexels)
Increasing muscle mass enhances blood sugar regulation and decreases insulin resistance risk. (Pexels)

Fitness Coach Joseph Munoz shared in his May 14 Instagram post the most impactful form of exercise to help regulate blood sugar and support metabolic health. (Also read: Fitness coach shares 5 easy exercises that you can do anytime, anywhere: 'No equipment, maximum impact' )

What's the link between muscle mass and blood sugar regulation

Joseph explains in his post, “Blood sugar regulation is heavily influenced by the balance of muscle mass and fat mass in the body. When muscle is low relative to fat, the body's ability to regulate blood sugar becomes compromised, increasing the risk of developing insulin resistance and, eventually, type 2 diabetes.”

He adds, "This happens because muscle is the largest reservoir for blood sugar in the body and plays a crucial role in regulating insulin sensitivity. People who lift weights often see significant improvements in appendicular lean mass, that is, muscle mass in the arms and legs and these gains are directly correlated with better haemoglobin A1C levels."

Why strength training matters as you age

By increasing muscle mass, Joseph explains, the body becomes more efficient at drawing sugar from the bloodstream and storing it in muscles for energy, which helps stabilise blood sugar and reduce the risk of insulin resistance.

"This is why I always say: if you want to be as healthy and fit as possible, you need to prioritise building muscle as you age. It's not just about looking better, it's about living longer, staying healthier, and lowering your risk of chronic disease," he concludes.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

