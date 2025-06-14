Fitness coach shares 5 easy exercises that you can do anytime, anywhere: 'No equipment, maximum impact'

Staying active while travelling can be challenging, especially without access to equipment or gym. But whether you're just starting out or already a fitness enthusiast, these travel-friendly exercises help to deliver maximum impact with zero equipment. Fitness expert Rishabh Telang outlines travel-friendly exercises for beginners and advanced individuals. (Representative picture: Unsplash)

Cult.fit co-founder and fitness expert Rishabh Telang, in his May 19 Instagram post, shared a no-equipment workout that suits both beginners and advanced levels. (Also read: Fitness coach shares 8 simple habits that can help you lose 8 kgs in 8 weeks: ‘Walk at least 8000 steps daily’ )

1. Lunges

Beginner: Static lunges – Step into a lunge and hold the position while going up and down. Focuses on form, balance, and lower-body strength.

Advanced: Lunge hops – Add a jump to switch legs. This explosive variation enhances agility, power, and cardio endurance.

2. Deadlifts

Beginner: Standard deadlift – With both feet grounded, hinge at your hips to work on hamstrings and glutes. A great way to build posterior strength.

Advanced: Single-leg deadlift – Perform the same motion while balancing on one leg. This challenges stability, coordination, and core engagement.

3. Squats

Beginner: Sumo squats – A wider stance squat that's easier on the knees and targets the inner thighs and glutes.

Advanced: Pop squats – Add speed and a jump to turn it into a cardio and power move that spikes your heart rate.

4. Plank variations

Beginner: High plank – A static hold that strengthens your core, shoulders, and arms. Focus on form and breathing.

Advanced: Plank to beast – Dynamic movement from plank to a crouched position (beast pose) that works your core, stability, and mobility.

5. Cardio finish

Beginner: Marching in place – A low-impact move to raise your heart rate gently and improve coordination and endurance.

Advanced: High knees – Drive your knees up at a fast pace to torch calories and build explosive cardio capacity.

Pro tip: Repeat the set 2–3 times, depending on your fitness level. This flexible format makes it easy to stay on track at home, at the hotel, or on the go.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.