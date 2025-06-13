Fitness coach shares 8 simple habits that can help you lose 8 kgs in 8 weeks: ‘Walk at least 8000 steps daily’

Losing weight doesn’t have to mean starving yourself or spending hours at the gym. With the right habits, steady and healthy fat loss is totally achievable. Fitness coach Neha Parihar often shares insights related to health and weight loss with her Instagram family. In her June 11 post, she shared 8 simple lifestyle hacks that can help you shed up to 8 kgs in just 8 weeks. (Also read: Fitness coach shares how much fat, carbs and protein you need to consume for fat loss: ‘Calculate your calories’ ) Fitness coach Neha Parihar reveals 8 hacks for shedding 8 kgs in just 8 weeks. (Freepik)

1. Hydrate well

Drinking half your body weight (in kilograms) in millilitres of water every day helps keep you hydrated, reduces unnecessary hunger pangs, and supports a healthy metabolism.

2. Prioritise protein

Consuming at least 1.2 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight is essential for preserving muscle mass, staying full longer, and curbing cravings throughout the day.

3. Fat-first mornings

Starting your day with a healthy fat source like nuts, eggs, or avocado can stabilise blood sugar levels, sustain your energy, and prevent energy crashes later in the morning.

4. Get sunlight

Getting 30 minutes of sunlight exposure daily boosts your Vitamin D levels, lifts your mood, and helps regulate your body’s natural sleep-wake cycle.

5. Walk more

Aiming for at least 8,000 steps a day can significantly boost your calorie burn, support cardiovascular health, and keep you active without intense workouts.

6. No post-dinner eating

Avoid eating after dinner to prevent late-night snacking, give your digestive system time to rest, and reduce the likelihood of fat storage while sleeping.

7. Skip random snacks

Eliminating mindless or unplanned snacking helps you control calorie intake and stick to structured meals, making your diet more effective.

8. Follow the 80:20 rule

Maintain a healthy balance by eating clean 80% of the time and allowing 20% for occasional indulgences. This approach is realistic, enjoyable, and easier to sustain long-term.

Why this works:

Stable insulin levels = more fat burned, less fat stored

High protein intake = reduced cravings and muscle retention

Indian food = easy, enjoyable, and sustainable for long-term success

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.