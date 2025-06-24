Fitness coach shares 3 tips to keep your lost weight from coming back: Weigh yourself regularly

The weight loss journey is like climbing a steep slope, very challenging when it comes to shedding inches and kilos. But the real task begins after reaching your goal weight, keeping any additional kilos off for good. Even after reaching the desired body weight goal, you can still slip up. The lost weight can sneak in, undoing all the progress and hard work. This is why even after reaching the top of the slope of your weight loss journey, monitoring the weight becomes essential to avoid a sudden weight gain jumpscaring you. Lost weight can sneak in when you go lenient with your fitness.(Shutterstock)

Fitness coach Raj Ganpath, who regularly shares practical tips on Instagram to improve fitness and support weight loss, posted on June 23, addressing the common issue of lost weight sneaking back in after reaching the desired body weight goal, and how to prevent it.

1. Stay aware of body weight

Losing weight may be hard, but keeping it off is even harder. The thing is, once people reach their goal body weight, their daily weight tracking often drops off, but that’s one of the biggest pitfalls. Without regular check-ins, the weight can come back.

Raj said, “You need to know what your body weight is at any point in time. This is true with any metric that you want to manage. You have to measure it. If you don't weigh yourself for four, five, or six months and then you get on the scale one day and you realise you have gained four or five kilos, it's already too late. You just have to start working on weight loss. But instead, if you weigh yourself every day or every other day, you can take micro corrections. You can nudge yourself back on track, and you can manage your weight effectively.”

2. Don't overeat

Mindful consumption is one of the pillars of keeping the weight in check, especially for those who are trying to lose weight or stay in the desired weight goal.

The fitness coach explained, “Irrespective of what you eat, don't overeat. If you want to lose weight, you have to undereat. If you want to manage or maintain your weight, you want to eat just enough. If you want to gain weight and only if you want to gain weight, only then should you be overeating or eating to fullness.”

3. Exercise

After reaching their goal weight, many people tend to skip workouts, thinking the storm of grinding and shedding all those kilos is finally over. The instinct is to relax, but this is where the danger lies.

“Some form of exercise. Do it regularly, if possible, every day. Why? Because in the short term, it helps you burn calories. In the long term, it improves your basal metabolic rate, and that keeps your metabolism up and high, which is very important when it comes to long-term weight management,” Raj concluded.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.