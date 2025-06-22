Fitness trainer who helped Nita Ambani, Anant lose kilos busts weightlifting myth: Does it harm bones in long run?

Vinod Channa, the renowned fitness trainer behind Nita Ambani and Anant Ambani’s impressive weight transformations, played a crucial role in helping them achieve their fitness goals through the right blend of diet and workout guidance. Also read | Fitness trainer behind Anant Ambani’s 108 kg weight loss reveals 3 age-defying eating habits to stay youthful Vinod Channa addressed a weightlifting myth that often stops people from adding strength training in their daily routine. (Pexels)

On his official website, Vinod debunked a common fitness myth that often keeps people from incorporating strength training into their routine. The myth? That lifting heavy weights can damage bones and muscles over time. But how much truth does this claim hold?

“I disagree because whoever lifts the heavier weight slowly and steadily increases their strength from 5 pounds to 100kgs with appropriate nutrition," wrote Vinod Channa.

Weightlifting is a slow process

“But it’s a slow process and everyone can gain strength with progressive overload and at a certain level, they have that much strength that they can perform with heavyweight which is not possible for people who do not exercise and have a target to reach that level with slow steady and increasing proper weight,” Vinod explained.

Weightlifting requires proper nutrition.(adobe stock)

Role of proper nutrition in progressive overload

Providing the right nutrition in the form of protein, carbs and fiber is crucial for preparing the body for progressive overload. “If you are lifting heavier weight and not providing your body with proper nutrition or if you are not lifting in the technically correct way, sudden lift more than your capacity will make you injured,” Vinod added.

Vinod simplified the process of weightlifting for his followers. He added that when we life 100kilos, we break 100 kilos worth of muscles in the body that can take time to recover. When we provide the right nutrition to the body, it can recover faster and help in increasing the weight amount.

He also added that failing to provide nutrition to the body can affect the bones and muscles in the long run. “Nutrition should be taken according to the intensity of the workout and to get benefit from exercise,” he said.

