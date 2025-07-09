Love Island USA winner Serena Page claims she was nearly rejected over her braids, ‘I went back to my room and cried’

As Love Island USA continues to battle racism accusations this season, last year’s winner Serena Page has shared her own troubling experience. This time, it’s not the contestants but the producers who are under scrutiny. Love Island USA winner Serena Page claims she was nearly rejected over braids (serenaapagee/Instagram)

Page, who won Season 6 with Kordell Beckham, told Teen Vogue in a new interview that she once feared she wouldn’t even be cast simply because she wore braids. During her casting process, Page admitted she was afraid producers might reject her based on her hair.

She also noted that Black women who wore braids often received different treatment on-screen than those who wore wigs. Hoping to increase her chances, she auditioned in a wig.

According to Teen Vogue, Serena felt the reality TV space had long discouraged natural Black hairstyles, especially on dating shows centered around majority-white casts.

Producers questioned Serena Page's look

Despite playing it safe during auditions, Serena said she ultimately showed up to Love Island with braids, inspired by past contestant Justine Ndiba. But when she got to the island, she says the team immediately commented that she looked different from her interview.

“I went back to my room and cried,” she told Teen Vogue, fearing the change would cost her a spot on the show.

She also recalled producers asking her to wear the same hair she had during her interview - the wig - but she made the decision to stick with what was comfortable, saying she didn’t want to “fight with her lace all summer.”

Fans praised Serena’s hair choices, despite the pushback

Once she was on screen, Serena said she didn’t realize how much of an impact her hair would have. Viewers praised her for embracing different looks, from braids to her natural curls - something rarely shown on a show like Love Island USA.

She also told Teen Vogue she switches up her hair all the time and didn’t expect fans to react so positively to her changing styles. She even joked about getting tired of her braids in the villa.

Page's comments come as Love Island USA deals with a firestorm of backlash. Two contestants have already been removed in 2025 for using racial slurs, including Cierra Ortega, who was sent home this week.

While fans have applauded the quick action on those incidents, Serena’s story highlights deeper issues. Discrimination from producers, especially around hair and appearance, shows the problem isn’t limited to just contestants.

Her win - and her choice to wear what felt right - now stands as a quiet but powerful pushback. And it’s prompting more viewers to ask how deep the problem really runs.

FAQs

Why is Serena Page speaking out now?

She opened up in a Teen Vogue interview as new racism allegations hit the current Love Island USA season.

What did Serena Page say about her hair on Love Island?

She said she feared not being cast because of her braids, which producers reportedly saw as different from her audition look.

Who was removed from Love Island USA 2025 for racism?

Two contestants were booted for using racial slurs, including Cierra Ortega, who was removed this week.