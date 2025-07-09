Love Island Season 7 is in full swing and it appears that some islanders know how to take their love off the island as well. In a video posted on social media, former islanders Hannah Fields and Charlie Georgiou can be seen doing a reel trend together. The pair were formerly a couple while on the island and needless to say fans are going gaga over them rekindling their love in the real world. Love Island USA: Former contestants Hannah and Charlie rekindle romance off the island (lilbabyhann/Instagram, charliegeorgio/Instagram)

Their on-island romance

The pair first began their romance when they were coupled together on the show and ended up being an instant fan-favorite. However, in the June 15 episode, residents of the Fiji villa opted to banish Georgiou from the island, hence bringing their short-lived romance to a brief and abrupt end.

Fields initially found the separation tough but soon began rethinking her long-term commitment to Georgiou once she was paired up with fellow islander Pepe Garcia. “I just don't know if there's still a romantic connection, especially after the connection I had with Pepe,” she told E! News following her elimination. “I don't know what he's open to.”

As fate would have it, Fields too was eliminated in subsequent episodes. “When they first explained their reason for voting me out, I didn't understand it. I thought circling back around would maybe change my thoughts, but no. I’m still confused,” she told Elite Daily about her elimination from the island.

“I was upset. I did have two connections, because my first was sent home by the same people. It felt like I could never really catch a break. It's really hard being thrown in there. You don't know if somebody's being genuine, and you're trying to figure that out. I did do that, and it ended up not working out in my favor,” she added.

Future plans

Shockingly enough, Georgiou was not Fields’ first pick when asked about her post-elimination plans. “I have a really good connection with Pepe and we talked a lot about the outside world. Only time will tell. Whatever's meant for me will be, so I have no expectations,” she previously told E! News. “I just don't know if there's still a romantic connection, especially after the connection I had with Pepe. I don't know what he's open to.”

When asked about where Georgiou stood in the equation, she revealed that she would meet him but as friends. “It’s actually his birthday on [June] 27, so I was gonna tell him, ‘Happy birthday. I was keeping track of the days in the villa. I'd be like, ‘10 days until Charlie’s birthday!’” she added.

Only time will tell whether this rekindling has a romantic or more of a friendly tone attached to it.

Love Island USA Season 7 episodes are released from Thursday to Tuesday at 6 PM PT/ 9 PM ET on Peacock.

– By Stuti Gupta