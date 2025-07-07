Who is Cierra Ortega? 5 facts about Love Island USA contestant amid racial slur controversy

Love Island USA Season 7 has found itself embroiled in not one but two racial slur controversies. Cierra Ortega was recently pulled out of the show over a racial slur controversy after a past video of the same surfaced online, according to US Magazine. Ortega also faced backlash on social media and lost a lot of followers on Instagram. Cierra Ortega was removed from Love Island USA Season 7 due to racial slur controversy.(cierra.ortega/Instagram)

Five facts about Cierra Ortega

The 25-year-old's eviction was announced on Sunday, July 6, as the narrator of the show announced that she “left the villa due to a personal situation," according to the report.

Racial Slur Controversy: Ortega exited Love Island USA after a resurfaced Instagram Story showed her using a racial slur aimed at Asians in a post about Botox.

Cultural Background: She is of Mexican and Puerto Rican descent, currently residing in Los Angeles but originally from Arizona, according to NBC.

Professional Role: A graduate of the University of Arizona, Ortega works in influencer management and brand partnerships.

Brand Collaborations: She has reportedly partnered with major brands including SKIMS, AdoreMe, and Good American.

Personal Interests: Her social media suggests she enjoys traveling, surfing, and horse riding.

Yulissa Escobar's racial slur controversy

Ortega was not the first contestant to be evicted. Long before Ortega’s exit, Yulissa Escobar was quietly pulled from the Fiji villa after old videos surfaced, containing offensive language, including racial slurs.

The 27-year-old broke her silence through a TikTok video. She was quoted in The Independent report saying, “They did not drag me out in the night.” Escobar explained she was called in by the producers to meet them while she waited for other contestants. She added she realised things were serious when the producers requested her to take her mic off.

“They didn’t really tell me anything, they just said, you know, a video resurfaced [on the] internet and it’s not looking too good," she was quoted as saying in The Independent report. She added that she was placed in a hotel without access to her phone and was unsure of the video they referred to until she later saw it.

As soon as she regained access to her social media, Escobar issued a formal apology on Instagram. She acknowledged the “weight, history, and pain” behind the slurs and said, “I wasn’t trying to be offensive or harmful, but I recognize now that intention doesn’t excuse impact. And the impact of that word is real. It’s tied to generations of trauma, and it is not mine to use.”

She added that she spoke ignorantly and has since taken time to reflect and educate herself.

FAQs

Q: Who was the first islander removed from Love Island USA Season 7 over a racial slur?

A: Yulissa Escobar was the first to be removed, in Episode 2, over resurfaced podcast clips where she used racial slurs.

Q: Did Cierra Ortega get removed from Love Island USA Season 7?

A: Yes, Cierra Ortega was removed after an old social media post with a racial slur against Asians resurfaced.

Q: Has Yulissa Escobar apologised for her remarks?

A: Yes, she issued a public apology on Instagram on June 6, acknowledging her wrongdoing and stating she has taken time to reflect and learn.

Q: What does Cierra Ortega do for a living?

A: She works in influencer management and brand partnerships.