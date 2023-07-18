Oppostion criticising UCC ignorantly: Sunil Jakhar

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Tuesday said that opposition parties were slamming the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) without knowing it in detail. Addressing a press conference here, he said the Opposition parties were acting like an “ignorant commentator who passed uninformed judgments.” Jahkar said Opposition parties were acting like an “ignorant commentator who passed uninformed judgments”. (ANI File Photo)

“Be it the UCC or the Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendement ) Bill recently passed by the Aam Aadmi Party government in the assembly, there should not be any interference in the religious affairs of a community,” he said.

Jakhar said that he was always against the monopoly of one television channel enjoying exclusive rights of gurbani telecast from the Golden Temple but Bhagwant Mann-led government had brought the amendment bill to make a “back door entry” into religious affairs of Sikhs.

Jakhar slammed Mann for adopting a “confrontationist approach” towards the governor, stating that it was his diversional tactic to hide his government’s failures. Dismissing Haryana BJP government’s demand for space for separate Vidhan Sabha as illogical, Jakhar said that Punjab had full right on Chandigarh. Asked if his stand might spell trouble for the party, he said as a Punjabi, his foremost responsibility was to save Punjab’s interests.