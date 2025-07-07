Cierra Ortega’s parents respond to threats after Love Island USA exit: ‘It’s uncalled for'

Cierra Ortega was removed from Love Island USA Season 7 after resurfaced social media posts revealed her past use of racist language, including an anti-Asian slur. In the wake of her exit, Cierra’s parents have released a public statement addressing the situation and the growing backlash. Cierra Ortega was removed from Love Island USA Season 7.(Instagram/ Cierra Ortega)

“As Cierra’s parents, this has been one of the most painful weeks of our lives,” the statement begins. "We’ve seen the posts, the headlines, the hurt and the hate. And while Cierra hasn’t seen any of it yet, we have. And so have the people who love her.”

The statement continued, “We’re not here to justify or ignore what’s surfaced. We understand why people are upset, and we know accountability matters. But what’s happening online right now has gone far beyond that. The threats. The cruel messages. The attacks on her family, her friends, even her supporters, it’s heartbreaking. It’s uncalled for. And no one deserves that kind of hate, no matter what mistake they’ve made.”

They said Cierra has not yet seen the online reaction.

“We know our daughter. We know her heart. And when she returns, we believe she’ll face this with honesty, growth, and grace,” the parents added. “While she’ll always be our little girl, she’s also a woman, one who will take responsibility in her own time and her own voice.”

Cierra’s parents ended the statement saying, “Until then, we’re simply asking for compassion. For patience. For basic human decency. Not just for her, but for everyone caught in the middle of this. Thank you to those who’ve continued to show love, even when it’s not easy.”

In Episode 30, currently streaming on Peacock, host Iain Stirling told viewers that Cierra Ortega had “left the villa due to a personal reason.” No further details were shared on air, but reports confirmed that her exit was directly related to the controversy surrounding her resurfaced comment.