Cierra Ortega exits Love Island USA Season 7, social media explodes with memes

Cierra Ortega was removed from the Love Island USA Season 7 villa on Sunday. The 25-year-old contestant’s exit from the reality show comes days after her racist posts resurfaced on social media. Cierra has been accused of using anti-Asian slurs in posts dating back to 2015 and 2020. In a 2015 Instagram Story, she wrote “Still ch**kin’ at the top”. The term, a derogatory anti-Asian slur, was again used in a 2020 Instagram post by the Love Island USA Season 7 contestant. Cierra's exit from Love Island USA has sparked a meme fest on social media

Love Island host Iain Stirling said that Cierra ‘left the villa due to a personal reason’. Her season-long partner, Nic Vansteenberghe, is now "officially single”.

Cierra Ortega’s exit from the Love Island villa sparked a meme fest of epic proportions on social media.

Take a look at the best Cierra memes:

Meme-makers also had a gala time with Nic’s quick rebound with Olandria

According to a Variety report, viewers were not told why Cierra exited the show other than it being for “personal” reasons. In a conversation with fellow contestant Ace Greene, Nic voiced his disappointment and confusion over the removal.

The removal came after backlash over Cierra’s old racist posts. Fans of Love Island had been calling on the showrunners to have her removed.