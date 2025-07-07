Nic Vansteenberghe's reaction to Cierra Ortega's Love Island 7 exit surprises fans; here's what happened

During Season 7, Episode 30 of Love Island USA, the show’s narrator, Iain Stirling, announced, “Cierra Ortega has left the villa due to a personal situation, leaving Nic officially single.” But it was Nic Vansteenberghe’s reaction, or lack thereof, that had fans going into a spiral. Cierra Ortega left Love Island USA, leaving Nic Vansteenberghe single. (Peacock)

Cierra and Nic had just agreed to become an exclusive couple in a recent episode. So when she suddenly left after breakfast with little explanation, many expected Nic to be distraught, or at the very least, to take a beat before moving on.

Nic’s on-screen nonchalant response left fans cold

“Right before Cierra had left, my mind was clear. I knew what the future would look like and now I'm lost,” Nic said.

He told the boys, “Well, I think now that my strongest connection has gone there's like, you know, I'll just figure it out from here.”

His friend Pepe tried to console him, saying, “At the end of the day these are actual feelings and emotions.”

“I was not expecting this. I don't know,” seemed emotionally detached Nic added.

For fans, the whiplash was real

“Cierra left the villa due to a personal situation. I AM SCREAMING!” one fan posted. Another said, “Nic is just evil and so damn in love with olandria mind u the last time he smiled like that was in ep 21, since that day we've never seen him that happy. He never liked Cierra omg.”

One user wrote, “Nic didn't even react sensibly.”

Just minutes after Cierra’s departure, Nic rekindled a connection with Olandria Carthen. “However, I could be there for you in this time of need, I could do that. Whatever that looks like for you,” Olandria offered her support. Nic responded with ease, “That person would be you.”

By the end of the episode, Nic seemed to have fully moved on. “I’ve loved him from the moment I’ve met him. I’m super excited to spend the rest of my days with this person. The boy I would like to couple up with is Nic,” Olandria shared during the recoupling

Later, Nic kissed her hand at the dock.