Love Island USA's Hannah Fields says she felt ‘betrayed’ by Cierra Ortega

Hannah Field’s journey on Love Island USA came to an end recently. The 23-year-old was dumped by her fellow contestants on Love Island USA season 7. The Arizona native has now opened up about her experience inside the villa. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Hannah Fields opened up about her elimination from the show. Fields said that she still did not have the words to verbalize how she felt after her exit from Love Island. Hannah Fields opens up on being 'betrayed' by Love Island USA co-stars(Love Island USA)

Hannah Fields opens up on her Love Island USA exit

The former contestant told Entertainment Tonight that she was in a “better head space,” a few days after she was eliminated from the show. When asked about being dumped by her co-contestants, Hannah Fields said she still had “zero clarity” about the matter. She added that while some participants were being dumped because they did not have any connections, her situation was different.

Recalling her shocking exit, Hannah Fields said she sat in the dressing room for 30 minutes and did not talk to anyone. She also added that the possible elimination of Pepe Garcia-Gonzalez, with whom she was building a bond, did not cross her mind at the moment.

Hannah Fields on how she felt ‘betrayed’

The former Love Island USA contestant claimed that she felt most “betrayed” by Cierra Ortega. Hannah Fields said that she “loved” Cierra to death, and she still did not know if she was defended by her at all. She clarified that though she felt betrayed by everyone at the time of her elimination, she does not hold animosity towards them.

Hannah Fields’ elimination from Love Island USA

In one of Love Island’s most shocking twists, Jeremiah Brown, Austin Shepard and Pepe Garcia were ranked as the least favorite among the boys earlier this week. Among the girls, Hannah Fields, Amaya Espinal and Iris Kendall were at risk of elimination. With the final decision resting with the contestants, they chose to eliminate Jeremiah and Hannah.

