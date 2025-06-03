Ace Greene, Austin Shepard and Jeremiah Brown: Meet the male contestants of Love Island USA season 7

The season for rolling back in bed and watching attractive people find love through television screens is back as the popular Peacock show Love Island prepares for a steamy season 7. The show has revealed the 10 islanders for this season, and fans are already up in arms trying to figure out what drama these steamy individuals will bring to Fiji this time around. Love Island USA's latest season is out(Instagram)

The cast will reportedly expand and revolve throughout the run of the season.

Here’s all we know about three of the male members set to connect (or break) hearts this season:

Ace Greene

At 22 years old, Ace Greene is set to become the youngest islander this season. As a native Los Angeles boy, Greene has lived in California all his life. He has made a name for himself as a content creator with moves by frequently sharing posts on Tiktok demonstrating his superior dancing skills. He recently hit a milestone of one million followers on the platform.

Growing up with Hollywood all around him, dance probably came quite naturally to Greene and has now materialized into a lifelong passion. Using this skill, Greene frequently invites creators to collaborate and create challenges with him besides giving tutorials to his fan base. Fans of the show are likely already familiar with Greene given his frequent interactions on Instagram Live and regular posts from his daily life. He also appeared in an interview at The Jennifer Hudson Show earlier this year.

Austin Shepard

Though his grid leave much up to imagination, Austin Shepard’s sharp looks and mysterious aura have already led fans to be curious about him. The 26-year-old Floridian was originally born in native Northville, Michigan, and recently made the switch to sunny settings. He did a couple of small jobs to get through the early years but found his calling in creating social media content and cleaning pools.

Shepard appears to have been a party-obsessed guy in his earlier years but hopefully now expects to find love on the show (or not, you never know). Although his grid is relatively empty, Shepard’s TikTok and Instagram stories have always been quite filled with content from his daily life.

Jeremiah Brown

Self-described as a “communication nerd” and an “emotional type of guy who isn’t afraid to cry in front of his girl”, Jeremiah Brown has quite an active social media profile. The model appears to enjoy basketball and shares frequent posts from his modeling gigs with brands such as Jaxxon and True Religion. He ranks himself as a three to four on the good guy to f**k boy scale, signaling loads of swoon-worthy and tear-jerking moments from his time on the show.

Love Island USA will premiere on Tuesday, June 3 at 9:00 PM ET. New episodes will be released daily, except Wednesdays.

By Stuti Gupta