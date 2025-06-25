Love Island USA: Olandria and Nic's Casa Amor elimination sparks outrage

Love Island USA Season 7 has just delivered one of the most dramatic and emotional episodes in its history. The unexpected elimination twist during the Casa Amor recoupling has completely shaken the villa and left viewers confused. Love Island USA Season 7: Olandria and Nic eliminated from the Casa Amor(Instagram/ @loveislandusa)

Rule change rocks the villa

Unlike previous seasons, where islanders had a choice to return with a new Casa Amor partner or stay loyal, this time every girl in Casa Amor was forced to pick a brand-new partner, reported The Sun. It was a never-before-seen move by the showrunners.

To make things even more intense, one extra boy and girl were added to the mix, meaning two people would be left single and likely dumped.

Olandria gets dumped after Zak's surprise move

After the girls returned from Casa Amor, Amaya Espinal stood alone, unpicked. But just when it seemed she was leaving, Zak Srakaew, who was coupled with Olandria Carthen, stood up and chose to recouple with Amaya.

This shocking move left Olandria dumped on the island. Her exit stunned the villa, especially since she was an original cast member and had built a strong bond with Taylor Williams from the start.

Her departure was so emotional that Huda Mustafa broke down in tears.

Boys face the heat, too – big changes ahead

Meanwhile, in the main villa, it was TJ Palma who was left single. But when asked if anyone wanted to couple up with him, Vanna Einerson made her move, standing up and forming a new couple with him.

This choice left Ace Greene single until Coco Watson stood for him, creating yet another new couple. But the drama did not stop there.

Coco’s move left Taylor Williams single. Then, in another surprising moment, Clark Carraway stood up for Taylor, which led to Nic Vansteenberghe ending up without a partner.

With no one standing up for Nic, he was officially dumped from the villa.

A shocking ending – or just the beginning?

In the episode’s final moments, Olandria was seen picking up Nic in a Love Island car – and as they drove off together, a teaser hinted that their story might not be over just yet.

Love Island USA fans left disappointed after Nic and Olandria's exit from Casa Amor

After watching the episode, fans were quick to leave their reactions on X. One user wrote, “Bruhhhhhh wtf is this season like actually?!?? Making them single in Casa Amor and actually dumping people from the island is fu**ing insane and makes no sense.”

Another one added, “I genuinely don’t like the way they’re doing casa this year…like why the instant recoupling??? Why have everyone come back to the main villa? Why only give the ones not chosen 24 hours to make connections with people already coupled up???”

“This new way of doing casa was WILD and I hated everything about it. sending Olandria home without even a chance to go back with Taylor is crazy,” read a comment.

FAQs:

1. What was the Casa Amor twist on Love Island USA?

The twist forced all Casa Amor girls to pick a brand-new partner, unlike in past seasons, when they could stay loyal.

2. Who was dumped from Love Island USA in the latest episode?

Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe were both dumped during the shocking Casa Amor recoupling.

3. Who ended up in new couples after the twist?

Zak Srakaew with Amaya Espinal, TJ Palma with Vanna Einerson, Ace Greene with Coco Watson and Clark Carraway with Taylor Williams.