Wednesday, Jun 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Love Island Casa Amor: Who are Bryan Arenales, Zak Srakaew, JD Dodard and Elan Bibas?

ByHT News Desk
Jun 25, 2025 11:11 AM IST

Love Island USA Season 7's fan-favorite Casa Amor twist has come to play. A look at the new male contestants. 

Love Island USA Season 7 is back with another banger- the introduction of new bombshells. On Monday (June 23), the fan-favorite Casa Amor twist came into play. The existing contestants were split into two groups and introduced to new people as a way to test existing pairs and introduce more options for single players.

Bryan Arenales is the newest contestant on Love Island USA season 7 Casa Amor,(Instagram/ Bryan Arenales)
Bryan Arenales is the newest contestant on Love Island USA season 7 Casa Amor,(Instagram/ Bryan Arenales)

“This summer escape your couple and run directly into the arms of new options at the all-new, all-inclusive Casa Amor. Experience an escape like never before, where the only thing brighter than these pillows will be the sparkle in the eye of a hot new bombshell,” teased host Ariana Madix in a preview for the episode.

Here are the male bombshells who have the Fiji villa:

Bryan Arenales

Bryan Arenales comes from Boston, Massachusetts to the tropical beaches of Fiji in the quest for love. His social media suggests that he’s an avid marathon runner and frequently shares workout inspiration and health advice on his page.

He has been coupled with Santos.

Zak Srakaew

30-year-old Zak Srakaew is signed with five modeling agencies and shares glimpses of his work and daily life on social media. Originally from Roi Et, Thailand, Srakaew hails from Manchester in the United Kingdom.

He has been coupled with Carthen.

JD Dodard

JD Dodard is a 23-year-old self-described entrepreneur from Dallas, Texas. He usually does not reveal much about his personal life but keeps posting on social media frequently to keep his followers updated.

He has been coupled with Mustafa.

Elan Bibas

Coming from Richmond Hill in Ontario, Canada, Elan Bibas is an “ultra runner” and a “wellness builder” according to his Instagram bio. His introductory post describes him as someone who is “saying yes to wild experiences, choosing growth over comfort, and showing up with full energy, always.”

He has been coupled with Ortega.

This twist kicks off on the show on Monday (June 23) at 9 PM ET. All episodes of Love Island USA Season 7 can be streamed on Peacock.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Follow Us On