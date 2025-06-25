Love Island Casa Amor: Who are Savanna Einerson, Jaden Duggar, Clarke Carraway and Courtney Watson?

Love Island USA Season 7 is back with its spiciest twist yet: the introduction of a new challenge to test already paired-up couples’ love. As done in the past, Casa Amor will introduce a new set of bombshells to the boys as well as the girls, providing more options for those still single and helping stir the pot for those who are already matched up. Love Island USA Season 7: All about the female Casa Amor lineup(Instagram)

Host Ariana Madix teased in a preview for June 23, “This summer escape your couple and run directly into the arms of new options at the all-new, all-inclusive Casa Amor. Experience an escape like never before, where the only thing brighter than these pillows will be the sparkle in the eye of a hot new bombshell.”

As a result of this twist, the existing boys will continue to live in the Fiji Villa while the girls will shift to Casa Amor- a temporary villa. The girls will be introduced to new guys and vice versa. Heading into this twist, four couples (Ace Greene and Chelley Bissainthe, Austin Shepard and Amaya Espinal, Nic Vansteenberghe and Cierra Ortega, and Olandria Carthen and Taylor Williams) will test their trust while the single contestants (Andreina Santos, Huda Mustafa, Iris Kendall, Pepe Garcia and TJ Palma) get another shot at love.

Female bombshells moving into Love Island Season 7 Casa Amor

Savanna Einerson

21-year-old Savanna “Vanna” Einerson originally hails from Salt Lake City, Utah. Her Instagram bio describes her as a digital creator and she frequently shares posts from her daily life for her 200,000+ followers.

She has been coupled with Greene.

Jaden Duggar

Jaden Duggar is a 25-year-old bombshell from Los Angeles, California. “Jaden has a Master’s in Crime analysis and a Bachelors in criminal justice! So she’s not just all beauty she’s packing the brains as well 😂let’s just say she has the FULL package 📦 ✝️ Jaden is Christian but for all of those wondering her horoscope sign she is a Virgo ♍️ Her biggest ick would be probably be overly cocky men🤢 Her biggest inspiration and motivation is her mom,” says an introductory Instagram post.

She has been coupled with Shepard.

Clarke Carraway

Clarke Carraway hails from Columbia, South Carolina, and has an impressive following of 13,100 followers on Instagram. A social media post describes her as “fun, fearless, and not here to play it safe”.

She has been coupled with Vansteenberghe.

Courtney Watson

24-year-old Courtney “Coco” Watson comes from Los Angeles, California, to the villa in Fiji. She maintains a delicate balance of content from her professional shoots as well as daily life on her page.

She has been coupled with Williams.

This twist kicks off on the show on Monday (June 23) at 9 PM ET. All episodes of Love Island USA Season 7 can be streamed on Peacock.

By Stuti Gupta