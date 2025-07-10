Cierra Ortega speaks out three days after her dramatic Love Island USA exit: ‘I want to first start by addressing…’

Cierra Ortega has broken her silence after the abrupt departure of Love Island USA, commenting on the controversy while she was still in the Fiji villa. Cierra Ortega addresses the backlash following her sudden departure from Love Island USA due to resurfaced social media posts with racial slurs. (Ben Symons/Peacock via AP)(AP)

The 25-year-old reality star left the show abruptly, with her exit aired during the 6 July episode, citing some “personal situation.” However, fans quickly connected the dots to her old social media posts in which she used racial slurs, specifically targeting the Asian community.

“While I was in the villa, there were some posts that resurfaced from my past where I was very naively using an incredibly offensive and derogatory term,” Ortega took to Instagram three days after leaving the villa and said.

“And before I get into the details, I want to first start by addressing not just anyone that I have hurt or deeply offended, but most importantly, the entire Asian community. I am deeply, truly, honestly so sorry. I had no idea that the word held as much pain as much harm, and came with the history that it did, or I never would have used it.”

“I do want to hold my hands up and say that I take accountability for using the word, but I do want it to be known that I genuinely had no idea that it was a slur. I had no idea of its meaning, and it wasn’t until I made the public story post in 2024 when a follower of mine reached out to correct me and let me know that what I was saying was incredibly hurtful,” she stressed.

ICE was called on Cierra Ortega after her Love Island USA exit

Since the controversy, Ortega says the backlash has not been limited to her alone. Her family has also become a target, with Ortega claiming they’ve received threats and had ICE called on them.

“They have had ICE [U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement] called on them and they no longer feel safe in their own home,” she shared, visibly emotional.

“I’m receiving death threats, like there’s no need to fight hate with hate. I don’t think that’s justice. And if you want to know that you are heard and that I’m sorry and that I will move differently, I promise you, that’s what will happen.”

Cierra Ortega and her family are facing threats and personal attacks

Her family also released a statement via her Instagram Stories, appealing. “We’ve seen the posts, the headlines, the hurt and the hate. And while Cierra hasn’t seen any of it yet, we have.”

“And so have the people who love her. We’re not here to justify or ignore what’s surfaced. We understand why people are upset, and we know accountability matters.”

“But what’s happening online right now has gone far beyond that. The threats. The cruel messages. The attacks on her family, her friends, even her supporters, it’s heartbreaking. It’s uncalled for. And no one deserves that kind of hate, no matter what mistake they’ve made,” the statement read.