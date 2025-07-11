Are you unsure of what to watch this weekend on OTT? Well, don't worry because we have made the choice easy for you. Here is a list of the top five new OTT releases that you can stream right now for entertainment. They bring a mix of different genres including drama including action, drama, romance, and more, that will keep you engaged with your screens. What to watch: Check out five top shows to stream this weekend.(Representative image/Unsplash)

Also read: The Office spin-off The Paper is here: Release date, cast, where to watch and more

Top 5 OTT shows and movies to watch this weekend:

Dexter: Resurrection (Paramount+)

Do you miss Dexter Morgan from Dexter: New Blood? If yes, then you might be glad to know that he is back. But this time stakes are high for the iconic character as he is dealing with a society of serial killers. Michael C. Hall is back playing the titular role of Dexter, with Peter Dinklage turning up to play the villain opposite him. If you loved the previous series, you can't miss this one. The dark thriller show is available to watch on July 11, 2025.

Quarterback Season 2 (Netflix)

Peyton Manning’s popular NFL docuseries, Quarterback, has returned with a new set of Quarterbacks. The new season includes Joe Burrow, Jared Goff, and Kirk Cousins. The series takes you through the highs and lows in the lives of the players, including their injuries and other struggles that affect them. All eight episodes of Quarterback Season are available on Netflix.

Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story: (Disney+ & Hulu)

Jaws @50 showcases Steven Spielberg taking us back to his blockbuster, ‘Jaws’. It was the exact milestone that made him a legend 50 years ago. The documentary has a lot of behind-the-scenes memories, interviews, and nostalgia. It will be available to watch from Friday, July 11.

Also read: Sakamoto Days Season 1 Part 2 to premiere on Netflix soon: Here’s all you need to know

Love Island: Beyond the Villa (Peacock)

Love Island USA's cast made such a special place in the hearts of fans that it has got a new spinoff. The show is titled Love Island: Beyond the Villa. It follows the journey of the six main cast members as they move to Los Angeles. We see them trying to adjust to their popularity, love, and other bonds. It is set to premiere on July 13, 2025.

The Institute (MGM+)

The Institute is a new sci-fi horror series that is an adaptation of Stephen King's novel, The Institute. It follows the journey of a teenage boy with special intelligence who finds himself in a weird government facility. The building has more kids trapped inside it with unique abilities, taking you on a spooky and smart journey. The show drops on MGM+ on July 13, 2025.

So, whatever you like to watch, this weekend's binge-watch list with new releases has something for everyone.